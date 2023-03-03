VERMILLION South Dakota head women’s golf coach Brett Bennett announced the signing of two golfers to the 2023 class Friday afternoon. Ava Schroeder and Lara Gehring have both signed to join the Coyotes in the fall.  

“I am very happy that Ava and Lara chose to continue their academic and athletic endeavors here at USD,” said Bennett. “The opportunities that the University provides aligned perfectly with what they were both seeking. They will come in and compete within our roster and provide the competition that will make the program stronger. Adding these two gives us four for our 2023 freshman class and provide our roster the depth that is needed to give us the best chance of success.”  

