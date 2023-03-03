VERMILLION — South Dakota head women’s golf coach Brett Bennett announced the signing of two golfers to the 2023 class Friday afternoon. Ava Schroeder and Lara Gehring have both signed to join the Coyotes in the fall.
“I am very happy that Ava and Lara chose to continue their academic and athletic endeavors here at USD,” said Bennett. “The opportunities that the University provides aligned perfectly with what they were both seeking. They will come in and compete within our roster and provide the competition that will make the program stronger. Adding these two gives us four for our 2023 freshman class and provide our roster the depth that is needed to give us the best chance of success.”
Schroeder comes to South Dakota from Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she attended Cheyenne Mountain High School. In her sophomore season, she finished in sixth place at the state tournament and was a first team all-state and first team all-conference selection. Schroeder placed in seventh place at the state meet last season and repeated as a first team all-state and all-conference honoree. Her best round in high school is a 72 at the Trojan Invite played at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club her junior season. In a couple of amateur events, Schroeder placed third at the CPGA Junior Invitational at Eisenhower Golf Club and recorded an individual title at the Colorado PGA Junior Spring Tournament at Country Club of Colorado. She is the daughter of Rodney and Kelly Schroeder and plans on majoring in chemistry or exercise science while enrolled at USD.
Gehring is a native of Ulm, Germany, and will graduate from Friedrich-List-Schule Ulm High School this spring. In her high school career, Gehring was the Club champion in 2020, 2021, and 2022. She finished second at the Magic Moments Tournament in 2022 from Global Junior Golf while also placing third at the Costal Junior Golf Challenge that same season. She closed out her 2022 season with a 10th place finish at the DGV-BWGV Madchen tournament. Gehring’s best played round so far was a 71. She is the daughter of Walter and Tania Gehring and plans to study sport management while enrolled at South Dakota.
Gehring and Schroeder join previously signed Avery O’Donnell and Ella Greenberg as freshman in next year’s class.
