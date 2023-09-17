MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles split a pair of matches in a girls’ tennis triangular on Saturday in Mitchell.
Yankton earned a 7-2 victory over Spearfish. Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Evelyne Lima-Zapon, Karalyn Koerner and Meagan Scott each won in singles for the Gazelles. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Scott and Koerner won in doubles.
The Gazelles dropped a 6-3 decision to Sioux Falls Jefferson. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles, then teamed up for a doubles win.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Washington and Harrisburg in a triangular on Thursday. Start time is 10 a.m.
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Avery Summers 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), (10-6); Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Samantha Smith 6-2, 6-2; Afton Keller J def. Addison Gordon 6-2, 6-3; Graycee Sargent J def. Evelyne Lima-Zapon 6-1, 6-0; Avery Rehfeldt J def. Karalyn Koerner 6-4, 6-3; Samantha Van Zee J def. Meagan Scott 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Summers-Smith 6-3, 6-3; Keller-Sargent J def. Gordon/Lima-Zapon 6-4, 6-1; Rehfeldt-Vander Zee J def. Scott-Koerner 3-6, 6-2, (10-3)
JV: Ava Heintz J def. Annie Baumann 10-4; Kinzey Breidenbach J def. Presley Sedlacek 10-2; Heintz-Breidenbach J def. Baumann-Sedlacek 10-7
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Katie Mondloch 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ava Iszler 10-5; Ella Iszler S def. Annie Baumann 10-1; Evelyne Lima-Zapon Y def. Allie Mondloch 10-6; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Ava Berberick 10-7; Meagan Scott Y def. Emma Gottlob 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. K. Mondloch-A. Iszler 10-1; E. Iszler-A. Mondloch S def. Baumann/Lima-Zapon 10-9 (7-3); Scott-Koerner Y def. Gottlob-Berberick 10-5
JV: Baumann Y def. Liberty Herew 8-1
