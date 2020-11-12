VERMILLION — In 2018, Platte-Geddes finished the season 1-8.
But now just two short seasons later, the undefeated Black Panthers reign supreme over South Dakota 9-man football with their 42-12 Class 9AA Championship victory against the Hamlin Chargers at the DakotaDome on Thursday.
“I just feel great for the kids, they went through some tough seasons and they are just special kids,” Platte-Geddes head coach Bruce Hanson said. “This win was all them.”
But even with a spotless regular season record, the Black Panthers still had a difficult path to the dome, facing defending champion Viborg-Hurley in the semifinals. The Black Panthers came back from behind in the second half to defeat Viborg-Hurley 26-22, and set themselves up for the 9AA Championship against Hamlin.
And while Coach Hanson said last week that their focus was on defeating Viborg-Hurley, this week it was all about the Chargers.
“We put a lot of focus on Viborg-Hurley and we knew we had to go through them, and I got good kids,” he said. “The seniors and juniors were amazing and we refocused after last week.”
That focus was evident from the start in the championship, as the Black Panthers drove crisply down the field on their first drive, capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Hanson to Jackson Neuman.
“In the first huddle, we got everybody together and talked about how the first drive is so important,” Platte-Geddes senior Kelby Vanderweff said. “First drive, first hit, we want to go down and get the drive going right away.”
After a Chargers’ failed possession, the Black Panthers again marched down the field with a nearly five minute drive. This time, Vanderwerff found Jackson Olsen for the 31-yard touchdown pass to put Platte-Geddes up 14-0 over the Chargers.
Hamlin quickly responded however, as running back Cameron Thue snuck past the defense and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Xander Sheehan. But the Platte-Geddes offense could not be stopped early on, as Grayson Hanson extended the lead to 14 again with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Hamlin would try to get the offense going to start the second half, but the normally physical running attack of the Chargers could not gain any ground.
“They take pride in their offensive line. They’re (Hamlin’s offensive line) pretty good, but I think our schedule helped us a lot,” coach Hanson said. “We played a lot of really good teams and we can rotate a little more on the defensive side and I think that was a big factor.”
Neumann made a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Black Panthers up by 17, then Vanderwerff found Hanson on a 50-yard swing pass to nearly seal the victory on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“The funny thing is, we’ve never ran that play before and for them to execute the play, that’s great,” coach Hanson said.
Hamlin would try to get more offense going late in the game, but the Black Panthers defense held strong, and the victors poured on the offensive attack with touchdown runs by Grayson Hanson and Aiden Bultje in the fourth quarter. The Chargers would score on the final play of regulation with a six-yard touchdown by Luke Fraser, but it was too late as the Black Panthers walked away with a 42-12 championship victory.
Vanderweff finished with 139 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Black Panthers. Grayson Hanson would also run for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for one. Overall, the Black Panthers finished with 326 yards of total offense in the victory, while Hamlin finished with 259 total yards of offense, led by Fraser with 67 yards.
The 2020 championship is the first in the co-op’s history as Platte-Geddes. And after going through so many tough seasons, Vanderweff couldn’t describe the feeling of going undefeated and bringing home that first championship.
“It’s indescribable,” he said. “All these guys coming together to get this win. It’s a great feeling.”
