WAYNE, Neb. — Crofton, Nebraska, standout Cody Crosley was one of three men’s track and field recruits announced by Wayne State College on Thursday.
Crosley was a three-sport standout at Crofton High School, starting three years in football and basketball to go with four years in track and field.
Last season as a junior, Crosley finished fifth in the Class C long jump at 20-4 1/2 and holds the school record in the event at 21-11. He was also an All-Mid States Conference football selection and played on the Class C2 state runner up team at Crofton as a freshman.
“Cody is developing into a good sprinter and long jumper who we think can continue to improve with a year-round training program,” said Brink. “He medaled at the State Track Meet last spring and we believe can continue to improve his marks at the college level.”
Crosley was joined Thursday by Dylan Kneifl of Pilger, Nebraska; and Kolton Needham of Bassett, Nebraska. Noah Carr of Allen, Nebraska was among the earlier signings for the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.