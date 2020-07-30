MENNO — The Lesterville Broncs used a pair of big innings to down Menno 7-5 in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday in Menno.
The victory clinched a state tournament berth for Lesterville. Menno will face Irene for the last state tournament berth out of the district on Saturday.
Brandon Nickolite had two doubles and two singles to lead Lesterville’s 13-hit attack. Tyler Edler doubled twice, Ethan Wishon doubled and singled, and Ian Powell had two hits in the victory.
Spencer Schultz had a home run, a double and single to lead Menno’s 10-hit barrage. Macon Oplinger had two hits, including a home run. Adam Walter also had two hits.
Brandon Nickolite went the distance for the win. Tate Bruckner took the loss.
LESTERVILLE 003 004 000 — 7 13 1
MENNO 100 020 002 — 5 10 1
Brandon Nickolite and Michael Drotzmann; Tate Bruckner, Tom Sattler (6) and Adam Walter
Tabor 14, Irene 6
MENNO — Austin White went 4-for-6 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Tabor past Irene 14-6 in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday in Menno.
The victory clinched a state tournament berth for Tabor. Irene will face Menno for the last state berth out of the district on Saturday.
Christian Uecker went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Tabor, which will qualify for state as Rep #2 from the district. Chase Kortan had three hits, including two doubles. Beau Rothschadl and Sam Caba each had two hits in the victory.
Marcus Van Driel went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Irene. Dustin Livingston and Adam Gale each doubled and singled in the effort.
Doug Vanecek settled down after a rough start, striking out seven batters in seven innings of work for the win. Tate Gale took the loss.
IRENE 303 000 000 — 6 11 1
TABOR 128 000 12X — 14 14 0
Tate Gale, Simon Healy (3) and Marcus Van Driel; Doug Vanecek, Christian Uecker (8) and Joey Slama
Class A South District
S.F. Squirrels 6, Vermillion 5
Seth Peterson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th plated the game-winning run, as the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels edged the Vermillion Grey Sox 6-5 for the Class A South District title in amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
The victory earns the Flying Squirrels a return trip to Yankton for state, Aug. 7-9.
Lucas Wilber went 3-for-5 with a double for Sioux Falls. Peterson finished with two hits. Carter Ades added a double in the victory.
Cole Anderson doubled and singled, and Carter Kratz and Billy Mount each had two hits for Vermillion. Braden Smutz doubled. Alex Mogensen and Colin Bertram each had a hit in the effort.
Peterson pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Mount went the distance in the loss, striking out 17.
District 5B
Winner-Colome 17, Dimock-Emery 4
CORSICA — Winner-Colome put the game out of reach with a 10-run sixth inning, claiming a 17-4 victory over Dimock-Emery in the District 5B amateur baseball tournament on Thursday in Corsica.
Winner-Colome clinched a berth in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with the victory. Dimock-Emery has one more chance to qualify for state, facing Parkston on Saturday.
Austin Calhoun had three hits to lead Winner-Colome. Dillon Lambley and Chandler Bakley also had two hits. J.J. Farner, Lakin Neugebauer and Austin Richey each doubled in the win.
Sam Pischke had two hits for Dimock-Emery.
Derek Graesser pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Pischke took the loss.
DIMOCK-EMERY 200 002 0 — 4 8 4
WINNER-COLOME 230 02(10) X — 17 11 3
Sam Pischke, Drew Kitchens (6), Ben Wermers (6) and Sam Michels; Derek Graesser, Connor Hopkins (7) and Chandler Bakley
Mount Vernon 11, Parkston 1
CORSICA — The Mount Vernon Mustangs scored 11 unanswered runs after an early deficit, claiming an 11-1 victory over the Parkston Mudcats in the District 5B amateur baseball tournament on Thursday in Corsica.
Mount Vernon clinched a berth in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with the victory. Parkston has one more chance to qualify for state, facing Dimock-Emery on Saturday.
Spencer Neugebauer went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Mount Vernon. Bradley Dean, Briggs Havlik and Jay Thaler each had two hits. Cameron Deinert doubled in the victory.
Zach Uttecht had two hits for Parkston. Spencer Freudenthal homered for the lone Mudcats run.
Deric Denning went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out 12 for the win. Jake Weber took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
PARKSTON 100 000 0 — 1 4 3
MOUNT VERNON 020 700 2 — 11 13 3
