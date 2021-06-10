Yankton Fury Red claimed doubleheader sweep of Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Fury Red rallied from a 3-1 deficit to claim a 4-3 victory.
Gracie Brockberg doubled for Fury Red. Annika Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend and Tori Vellek each had a hit.
Kelsey O’Neill had a home run and two RBI for Fury Fire. Emma Heine doubled. Lainie Keller, Emma Heine and Kara Klemme each had a hit.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest. Ellie Wiese took the loss, striking out four.
Fury Red pounded out 10 hits on the way to a 15-0 victory in the nightcap.
Izzy Wintz went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored for Fury Red. Gordon doubled and singled, scoring three times. Vellek doubled and singled, driving in four. Townsend had a hit and four RBI. Sample, Brockberg and Paige Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Keller doubled and Ellie Wiese singled for Fury Fire.
Sample pitched an inning of shutout work, with Gordon pitching the final two innings. Emma Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red, 25-5-2, hosts Wayne on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Menno 14-14, Avon 2-9
AVON — Menno claimed a doubleheader sweep of Avon in girls’ softball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Menno scored six runs in the second to claim a 14-2 victory.
Reece Loewe’s double was the lone Avon hit. Alcista Dion took the loss, striking out seven.
In the nightcap, Menno rallied from a 9-6 deficit to claim a 14-9 victory.
Dion, Sam Brodeen and Ashley Tolsma each had a hit for Avon. Kinley Doom took the loss, striking out three.
Avon hosts Scotland on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.