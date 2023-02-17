The 2022-23 Mount Marty Lancers women’s basketball seniors have seen their share of adversity.
“We’ve got closer (as we’ve gone) through tough times,” said Lancers senior forward Eve Millar.
Coming off a 2-27 (1-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference) season in 2021-22, the group, which includes Millar, Aubrey Twedt, Jaiden Hartl, Kiara Berndt and Alana Berglund, leaned on each other.
“Going into this year, we knew we were the five leaders that had to buy into what (Lancers head) coach (Allan) Bertram and (assistant Marissa Caballero) were talking about,” Millar said. “That helps everyone else buy in. We talked about how we need to be leaders off and on the court.”
The Lancers currently sit at 7-20 (4-17 GPAC this season), which is a marked improvement from last year. Millar credited the team being much closer as a team this year as one reason for the team’s improvement.
“When you get close with girls you trust them better on the court,” she said. “You know they're there for you and at the same time, they give you that confidence you need to perform well.”
Bertram and Caballero confided in the group right from the get-go.
“They sat us down and (said), ‘We're going to change this around,’” Millar said. “When you have a coach come to you and tell you that we are going to fix this and we're all in this together, it boosts the morale of the team. Us (players) bought into what Bertram and Marissa were trying to teach us. Once we bought into that, we started playing well.”
The five seniors will be putting their jerseys with “Lancers” across the front and playing in front of the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena crowd for the last time Saturday against the College of Saint Mary Flames.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Millar said.
“When the buzzer goes off and I go in the locker room for the last time, I think that's when it will really hit me. I probably will cry a lot. It's tough because a lot of us have been playing basketball since we were in elementary school. This sport has been a part of our life and how people identified us. (They would say), ‘Oh, you're the basketball player. You're number 15.’ That's all coming to an end on Saturday.”
Millar, from Redfield, South Dakota, developed her work ethic throughout her time at The Mount. When she was younger, there were times where she felt lukewarm about putting in the work to get better, but she made a concerted effort to improve her basketball mindset and routine throughout her collegiate career. She knew what her mindset would be after a conversation she had with her dad, Jim, after her freshman year for the Lancers.
“I talk to my dad a lot and he told me, ‘Regret’s a hard thing to swallow when you go older.’ That hit me and I was like, ‘You're right,’” she said.
“When we would go home for summer break, I would get in the weight room five days a week, lift, do workouts and then on top of that, get into the gym and get shots up. That was a big commitment (with) wanting to be the best player and work towards to being the best player. When I saw that I could potentially reach that it pushed me a little bit more to be like ‘Okay, let me work a little bit harder.’”
Millar praised the help she received from Bertram and Caballero over this past offseason, as she changed her shot and is the Lancers’ leading scorer with 11.1 points per game this season.
“It's nice when you like have coaches like Marissa and Bertram who believe in you and they tell you they believe in you,” Millar said.
Millar, who will graduate in May with a nursing degree, will cross-train between pediatric and medical oncology this fall with Sanford in Sioux Falls. It will be a new experience for her, but she will have memories to hold on to with her fellow seniors and is excited to come to Lancer games as an alum in the future.
“You meet some of your best friends in college, and that's what these four other seniors have turned into,” Millar said. “It'll be tough to leave them and not see them every day like we’re used to. It's been a great four years with them.”
Tip off time between the Lancers and Flames is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
