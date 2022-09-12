DES MOINES, Iowa – South Dakota women’s tennis got its 2022-23 season off to a strong start during the Drake Fall Invite that was played Friday through Sunday at the Knapp Tennis Center.

The Coyotes had five individuals reach their respective singles flight championship matches while three doubles teams also reached championship matches. In total, South Dakota walked away with champions in five of the seven total flights contested.

