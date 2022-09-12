DES MOINES, Iowa – South Dakota women’s tennis got its 2022-23 season off to a strong start during the Drake Fall Invite that was played Friday through Sunday at the Knapp Tennis Center.
The Coyotes had five individuals reach their respective singles flight championship matches while three doubles teams also reached championship matches. In total, South Dakota walked away with champions in five of the seven total flights contested.
“What an amazing tournament and performance by the team to start off the year,” coach Brett Barnett said. “I’ve been very excited with how we’ve looked in practice but you’re always a little unsure the first time out how everyone is going to compete and handle the pressure of live matches.
“In my 12 years of coaching I have never seen a team compete, play with energy, support and care for each other, and have the results that we have. It was an absolute dominant team performance by the Yotes.”
Bea Havlickova and Estella Jaeger, a pair of second-year Coyotes, won all four of their doubles matches to win the Flight ‘A’ doubles draw, defeating North Dakota’s Andrea Jansson and Nyah Kauders in the finals, 8-4.
Sonia Skobkareva and Paige Alter along with Maya Arksey and Anna Medvyedyeva teamed up to each go 2-0 in the Flight ‘C’ doubles and were named co-champs as the two teams would have face each other in the finals.
“Doubles has looked good in practice and the pairings delivered,” said Barnett. “Estella and Bea played incredible in the top flight going 4-0 and playing different styles of teams from Augie, Drake, UNI, and UND. They clicked all weekend and played great.
“The teams of Paige/Sonia and Anna/Maya played so aggressive and dictated play and all won to reach the final against each other. We’ve got a lot of things to tweak and continue to improve but what a start to the year in doubles.”
Jaeger and Havlickova continued their strong play during the singles competition as each posted 3-0 marks in Flight ‘A’ and were deemed co-champs after reaching the finals together. Jeager defeated Creighton’s Ann Paula Martinez, 8-1, in her semifinal match while Havlickova was an 8-5 winner over Mille Haagensen of Drake in her semifinal match.
Alter, a first-year Coyote who transferred from Sacramento State, went 4-0 in winning the Flight ‘C’ singles competition, posting a title match win over Creighton’s Allison Wilcox, 6-0, 6-2.
Medvyedyeva, a freshman, posted a pair of singles wins in Flight ‘D’ to reach the title match where she would be named co-champ with teammate Eesha Varma.
Medvyedyeva earned a semifinal win over Omaha’s Summer Shannon while Varma, a senior, won twice in Flight ‘D’, posting an 8-6 win over Omaha’s Lillian Tiemeyer in the semifinals.
Chadick, a sophomore and first-year Coyote, bounced back from a top opening match loss to win three matches and claim the consolation bracket in Flight ‘B’ defeating North Dakota’s Angela Georgieva in the final match.
“It was fun seeing Estella and Bea play their style of tennis and always be in control on their courts,” said Barnett. “Paige and Anna did amazing going undefeated all weekend in their USD debuts and got better as the weekend went on.
“Eesha has been here four years, always works hard and does what is asked of her and it paid off with her beating a tricky Omaha opponent in the semis to share the title with Anna. Grace and Syd battled all weekend and Grace did a great job winning her back draw after losing a tough match in the first round.”
South Dakota had nine athletes compete over the course of the three-day meet, which shifted from outdoors to indoors due to rain in the area over the weekend. It didn’t deter the results as combined the team posted a 29-6 record in all matches, including 21-4 in the singles and 8-2 in doubles.
The Coyotes will get right back out on the courts this week at the Gopher Invite in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which runs Friday through Sunday.
“It’s important that we are not content with this weekend,” said Barnett. “This is just the start for this team.
“We’re looking to get better each day and always push each other in practice to improve individually and as a team. Short turnaround getting ready for Minnesota but we’ll be ready to compete again and play for each other. This is a special group and they’re seeing already what we can accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.