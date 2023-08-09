Excitement for the 2023 season is building for the young Yankton Gazelles soccer team.
“They’re hungry and excited. The season cannot start soon enough for them,” said head coach Tyler Schuring.
Despite being ready and excited to compete, the team knows the goal from last year still applies, and that is “to improve with each game.”
The Gazelles roster currently holds six seniors, six juniors, 10 sophomores, and nine freshmen.
Knowing the team is mainly underclassmen, Schuring and his assistant coaches have focused on maturing the team mentally and physically with training and strength and conditioning.
“The girls have put in work during the offseason and did some training during the summer to get ready for this year,” he said.
Schuring added that he and his coaching staff are excited to see how the team improves with last year’s experience.
This will be his 10th season at the helm for the Gazelles. He is joined by assistant coach, Haleigh Diede, and volunteer assistant, Ally Hento.
The Gazelles’ first two games of the season will be played at Crane-Youngworth Field. The season opener takes place this Friday against Sioux Falls Lincoln at 4 p.m. The following game is on Tuesday, where they host the defending state champion Harrisburg. The Tigers defeated the Gazelles 5-1 in the first round of the 2022 Class AA Playoffs.
“We start off the season with some really tough games, but the girls are ready to compete,” Schuring said. “It’ll be nice to start the season and play these teams on our home field though.”
Yankton posted a 2-12-1 record in 2022 but bring back multiple players who gained varsity experience throughout the season.
“Although we are a younger team, we are bringing a majority of the girls back who saw the field last year,” Schuring stated. “Last year we lacked the varsity experience, so it’s going to benefit us. The girls are eager to learn, get better, and compete for positions.”
Players making their way back to the pitch to help lead the team include Keira Christ, Aubrie Lloyd, and Ava Haar.
“Keira is back in the 4-position and she gives us speed up top. She has improved a lot between seasons, especially with holding the ball up with a defender on her back,” Schuring said.
“Both Lloyd and Haar have moved positions since last year and have been performing well in their new spots.”
The Class AA soccer playoffs will begin Oct. 3, with the championship games being held Oct. 14 in Brandon.
2023 Schedule
Aug. 11 vs. S.F. Lincoln 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 vs. Harrisburg 4 p.m.
Aug. 17 at Watertown 4 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. West Central 4 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Douglas 8 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Spearfish 1 p.m.
Aug. 31 at O’Gorman 8 p.m.
Sept. 5 vs. Brandon Valley 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Brookings 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Huron 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Mitchell 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Pierre 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Aberdeen Cent. 2 p.m.
Sept. 26 at S.F. Roosevelt 4 p.m.
Oct. 3 AA First Round TBD
Oct. 7 AA Quarterfinals TBD
Oct. 10 AA Semifinals TBD
Oct. 14 AA Final (Brandon) 5 p.m.
All Home Games at Crane-Youngworth Field
All Times listed in Central
