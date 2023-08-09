Gazelles Open 2023 Season On Friday
Yankton players celebrate a penalty kick goal by Eden Wolfgram during a home match in the 2022 season. The Gazelles open the 2023 season against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Excitement for the 2023 season is building for the young Yankton Gazelles soccer team.

“They’re hungry and excited. The season cannot start soon enough for them,” said head coach Tyler Schuring.

