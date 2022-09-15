SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty shot a final round 344 to finish fifth in the two-day Lila Frommelt Fall Classic women’s golf tournament. The event finished on Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Iowa Western shot a final round 302 to run away with team honors. IWCC’s two-day score of 623 was 33 strokes ahead of runner-up and host Briar Cliff (656). Northwestern (674), Morningside (676) and the Lancers (682) rounded out the top five.

