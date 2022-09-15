SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty shot a final round 344 to finish fifth in the two-day Lila Frommelt Fall Classic women’s golf tournament. The event finished on Thursday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Iowa Western shot a final round 302 to run away with team honors. IWCC’s two-day score of 623 was 33 strokes ahead of runner-up and host Briar Cliff (656). Northwestern (674), Morningside (676) and the Lancers (682) rounded out the top five.
Briar Cliff’s Helene Bergmo and Morningside’s Sofia Castelan tied at 150. Bergmo won the individual title on the second playoff hole.
IWCC players rounded out the top five: Katie Graham (152), Baylie Pyke (153) and Madi Schlaepfer (156).
MMU was led by Tanna Lehfeldt, who shot an 83 on Tuesday to finish 10th at 165. Kelsey Heath tied for 11th at 167. Courtney Heath tied for 17th at 169.
Also for the Lancers, Caitlyn Stimpson finished at 181 and Tatum Jensen finished at 183. Competing individually from MMU, Katie Roth finished at 208 and Kalee Gilsdorf shot 213.
Next up for Mount Marty is the College of Saint Mary Invitational, Sept. 21 at Miracle Hills Golf Course in Omaha, Nebraska.
Competing for Dordt’s ‘B’ squad, Yankton grad Jillian Eidsness finished 44th with a two-day score of 186.
