The Yankton Lakers took control after an early deficit, claiming a 15-2 victory over Renner in Blue Pool action in the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament, Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The victory gave Yankton (22-23-1) the top spot in the pool. The Lakers will face Aberdeen in the semifinals, today (Sunday) at 12:30 p.m.
Kael Garry went 4-for-5 with a double for Yankton. Owen Wishon went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Evan Serck posted two hits and three RBI. Matthew Sheldon, Easton Nelson and Kaden Hughes each had two hits and two RBI in the win.
Josh Woelfel had two hits and Tommy Hoffman doubled for Renner. Jack Stuckel, Andrew Bloom, Zach Sprenkle and Patrick Barnett each had a hit.
Sheldon pitched six innings, striking out four, for the win. Zach Barr took the loss, striking out four in four innings of work.
White Pool
Aberdeen 3, Brandon Valley 2
VERMILLION — Aberdeen’s Zane Backous struck out seven in a complete game 3-2 victory over Brandon Valley in White Pool action on Saturday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
The victory gave Aberdeen the top spot in the pool. Aberdeen will face Yankton in the semifinals today (Sunday) at 12:30 p.m. in Yankton.
Jaxon Ladner tripoled, and Donnie Soderlund had a hit and two RBI for Aberdeen. Backous, Lance Siefken and Jared Klootwyk each had a hit.
Gus Scott, Landon Dulaney and Luke Smart each had a hit for Brandon Valley.
Dulaney took the loss, also going the distance.
Black Pool
S.F. East 11, Pierre 9
Sioux Falls East outlasted Pierre 11-9 to claim the Black Pool title on Saturday.
Lucas Johnson had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored to lead East. Connor Gray had a double and two RBI. Tommy Peterson posted a hit, three walks and three RBI. Ethan Johnson had a hit and two RBI. Brayden Olson and Paul Hoekman each had a hit in the win.
George Stalley went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, and Dawson Getz went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for Pierre. Trevor Rounds doubled and singled. Charlie Simpson had two hits and three RBI. J.J. Bucholz, Elijah Boutchee and Ridge Leimbach each had a hit as Pierre outhit East 13-7.
Brogan Moffitt got the final two outs of the sixth to pick up the win. Hoekman started for East, striking out four in his 3 2/3 innings of work. Andrew Campea took the loss in relief, striking out three in his two innings of work.
East will face Watertown in the semifinals, today at 10 a.m. in Yankton.
Red Pool
Watertown 14, S.F. West 1
VERMILLION — Three Watertown pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 14-1 victory over Sioux Falls West in the Red Pool on Saturday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Watertown advanced to the semifinals with the victory. It will face Sioux Falls East in the 10 a.m. game in Yankton.
Spencer Wiejets went 3-for-3 with a double, and Hayden Ries had three hits for Watertown. Kaden Rylance doubled and singled, driving in four. Nathan Briggs had two hits and two RBI. Talan Jurgens added a double in the victory.
Landon Gross and Hugh Barnes each had a hit for West.
Rylance picked up the win, striking out six in three no-hit innings. Tyler Yopp took the loss.
Placement Games
Pierre 7, Renner 6
Pierre scored six runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-6 victory over Renner on Saturday in Yankton.
Ridge Leimbach had two hits and Elijah Boutchee posted double and two RBI for Pierre. Jacob Leiferman also had a hit and two RBI. Sawyer Sonnenschein, Lincoln Houska and Rowdy Baldwin each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Godshell had two hits for Renner. Josh Woefel, Zach Barr and Jackson Bjorkman each had a hit. Ryan Arbogast drove in two runs in the effort.
Ridge Leimbach picked up the win, striking out three in his 3 1/3 innings of work. Andrew Bloom took the loss.
Brookings 10, Harrisburg Maroon 2
Jacob Peterson went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Brookings past Harrisburg Maroon 10-2 on Saturday in Yankton.
Tane Friedrich doubled twice, and Jonathan Kahler posted a double, a single and two RBI for Brookings. Jared Erickson had two hits and two RBI. Tyson Antonen and Ethan Clifford each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Sees had two of Harrisburg’s five hits. Max Zachariasen, Rylan Boe and Keegan Wiseman each posted a hit.
Erickson went the distance in the win, striking out three. Ty Raymond took the loss, striking out four.
S.F. West 12, Brandon Valley 9
Five different players had two hits each as Sioux Falls West topped Brandon Valley 12-9 on Saturday in Yankton.
Landon Gross and Ethan Swenson each doubled twice, with Swenson driving in two runs, for Sioux Falls. Hugh Barnes doubled and singled, driving in two. Bryson Metz had two hits and three RBI. Christopher Meyer also had two hits. Caleb Goodroad added a double and two RBI in the victory.
Logan Brednsel doubled and singled for Brandon Valley. Brayden Miller had a hit and two RBI. Jake Jacobson, Tyke Hamer, Dylan Jahraus, Landon Dulaney and Gus Scott each had a hit in the effort.
