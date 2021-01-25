The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team has posted a season-best score nearly every time they’ve taken the floor this season.
Monday was no different.
Yankton scored a 139.75 for a three-point victory over O’Gorman in home dual at the YHS Gym.
“It’s always exciting to get back home,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson. “I thought the girls competed well. Coming off a meet where we scored our season high, our expectation was to keep climbing.”
The Gazelles had the better team score on three of four events to finish well ahead of O’Gorman, which scored 136.7.
“We had a great vault session to get the meet rolling,” Olson said. “On bars, I thought we did a great job. Beam caught us a bit but, after beam we knew we had to step up and we did.”
Yankton juniors Alison Johnson and Callie Boomsma went 1-2 in the all-around, with Johnson scoring 36.05 and Boomsma scoring 35.35. Johnson won on vault (9.25) and Boomsma claimed the uneven parallel bars (8.8). Boomsma also led the Gazelles on balance beam, tying for third at 8.75.
Also for the Gazelles, sophomore Mackenzie Steinbrecher won on floor exercise, scoring 9.4.
O’Gorman’s Jadyn Robbins, who finished third in the all-around at 35.15, tied with teammate Katy Pellicotte on balance beam, each scoring 9.15.
The Gazelles close the regular season on Thursday, traveling to Hendricks, Minnesota, to compete against Estelline-Hendricks. The meet, a regular part of Yankton’s schedule in recent years, will provide a unique opportunity to close out the season against a strong Class A opponent. (The Estelline-Hendricks co-op is classified as a South Dakota program.)
“It’s always an exciting meet at ‘The Barn,’” Olson said. The gymnastics facility in Hendricks is set up in an actual barn. “It will be a little different because of no spectators, but that won’t take away from the competition of the meet.”
The focus on Thursday — as it has been all season — will be to keep climbing.
“Thus far we’ve been able to climb every single meet,” Olson said. “Hopefully by conference and state, we’re running like a fine-tuned machine.”
Yankton also got the better of a short-handed O’Gorman squad in the JV competition, 96.15 to 67.8. Yankton’s Kyndle Kennedy earned all-around honors with a 28.0, beating out O’Gorman’s Paige Clausen (25.15).
Kennedy posted the top overall score on both bars (5.95) and beam (7.55), and tied with O’Gorman’s Kaitlyn Dougherty for the top score on vault (8.0). Yankton’s Aliya Fluke and Ivie Galvan tied for the top mark on floor, each scoring 6.95.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 139.75, O’Gorman 136.7
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 36.05; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 35.35; 3, Jadyn Robbins OG 35.15; 4, Grace Miller OG 34.35; 5, Allie Byrkeland Y 34.0; OTHER YHS — 6, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.5; 10, Rachel Clark 31.5; 11, Hailee Gilbery 30.75
BARS: 1, Callie Boomsma Y 8.8; 2, Alison Johnson Y 8.75; 3, Jadyn Robbins OG 8.0; 4, Ava Koller Y 7.8; 5, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.7; OTHER YHS — t6, Allie Byrkeland 7.65; 11, Hailee Gilbery 6.7; 12, Rachel Clark 6.25
BEAM: t1, Jadyn Robbins OG, Katy Pellicotte OG 9.15; t3, Callie Boomsma Y, Grace Miller OG 8.75; 5, Alison Johnson Y 8.7; OTHER YHS — 6, Allie Byrkeland 8.5; 7, Ava Koller 8.45; 9, Rachel Clark 8.05; 12, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.0; 14, Hailee Gilbery 6.55
FLOOR: 1, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 9.4; 2, Alison Johnson Y 9.35; 3, Grace Miller OG 9.3; 4, Katherine Kolb OG 9.25; 5, Jadyn Robbins OG 9.1; OTHER YHS — 6, Callie Boomsma 9.05; 7, Allie Byrkeland 9.0; 8, Hailee Gilbery 8.9; 9, Rachel Clark 8.85
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.25; 2, Grace Miller OG 8.95; 3, Jadyn Robbins OG 8.9; 4, Allie Byrkeland 8.85; t5, Callie Boomsma Y, Rose Dvoracek OG 8.75; OTHER YHS — t7, Ava Koller 8.65; 9, Hailee Gilbery 8.6; t12, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4; 14, Rachel Clark 8.35
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 96.15, O’Gorman 67.8
ALL-AROUND: 1, Kyndle Kennedy Y 28.0; 2, Paige Clausen OG 25.15; 3, Cadi Larsen Y 24.85; 4, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG 24.2; 5, Aliya Fluke Y 22.7
BARS: 1, Kyndle Kennedy Y 5.95; 2, Cadi Larsen Y 5.3; 3, Pim Thongtad OG 5.1; 4, Paige Clausen OG 4.5; 5, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG 2.95; OTHER YHS — 6, Aliya Fluke 2.65
BEAM: 1, Kyndle Kennedy Y 7.55; 2, Daphne Clausen OG 7.05; 3, Paige Clausen OG 6.5; 4, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG 6.4; t5, Aliya Fluke Y, Gabby Payer Y, Aja Eilers Y 5.3; OTHER YHS — 8, Cadi Larsen 4.85
FLOOR: t1, Aliya Fluke Y, Ivie Galvan Y 6.95; 3, Cadi Larsen Y 6.9; 4, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG 6.85; 5, Kyndle Kennedy Y 6.5; OTHER YHS — 8, Gabby Payer 5.65
VAULT: t1, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG, Kyndle Kennedy Y 8.0; 3, Ivie Galvan Y 7.85; 4, Cadi Larsen Y 7.8; t5, Aliya Fluke Y, Paige Clausen OG 7.75; OTHER YHS — 7, Gabby Payer 7.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.