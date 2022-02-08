CENTERVILLE —Three players score in double figures to lead Centerville to a 69-60 win over Canton Tuesday night in Centerville.
Mikayla Heesch picked up 21 points to lead Centerville (16-1), winners of 16 straight. Thea Gust added 17 points and six rebounds. Lille Eide contributed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in the win. Bailey Hanson pitched in eight points and 11 rebounds.
Shelbie Olseth led Canton (9-9) with 25 points. Amanda Lease added 13 points in the loss.
Centerville is at Menno Thursday. Canton hosts Madison Saturday.
CANTON (9-9) 12 6 24 18 —60
CENTERVILLE (16-1) 15 13 22 19 —69
Wagner 56, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 22
WAGNER — Shalayne Nagel scored her 1,000 career point and coach Mike Koupal became Wagner’s all-time leader in wins as Wagner defeated Tripp-Delmont-Armour 56-22 Tuesday night in Wagner.
Nagel scored 14 points in Koupal’s 204th career win at Wagner (17-1). Emma Yost added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds and Eve Zephier contributed 13 points in the win.
Megan Reiner led the Nighthawks (6-10) with 10 points. Hannah Stremick added five points.
Wagner is at Chamberlain Friday night. Tripp-Delmont-Armour is at Avon Thursday.
TDA (6-10) 8 4 5 5 —22
WAGNER (17-1) 15 17 14 10 —56
Parkston 44, Scotland 43
SCOTLAND —Tied going into the fourth quarter, Parkston pulled out a 44-43 win over Scotland Tuesday night in Scotland.
Abby Hohn led Parkston (14-3) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Faith Oakley added 10 points and seven rebounds. Allison Ziebart contributed eight points and eight boards in the win.
Martina DeBoer tallied 14 points to lead Scotland (8-9). Delanie VanDriel added eight points and six rebounds. Trinity Bietz picked up six points in the loss.
Parkston hosts Freeman Thursday. Scotland is at Gregory Friday night.
PARKSTON (14-3) 18 4 10 12 —44
SCOTLAND (8-9) 7 13 12 11 —43
Irene-Wakonda 38, Wynot 35
WYNOT, Neb. — Nora O’Malley led Irene-Wakonda to a 38-35 win over Wynot Tuesday night in Wynot, Nebraska.
O’Malley tallied 15 points and nine rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (11-6). Madison Orr contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.
Allison Wieseler led Wynot (12-9) with 16 points. Karley Heimes added 11 points.
Irene-Wakonda is at Vermillion Friday night. Wynot hosts Hartington-Newcastle Friday.
I-W (11-6) 12 7 10 9 —38
WYNOT (12-9) 10 5 13 7 —35
Viborg-Hurley 46, Parker 31
HURLEY —Denae Mach and Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley to a 46-31 win over Parker Tuesday night in Hurley.
Mach tallied 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Viborg-Hurley (14-3). Mason recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Estelle Lee picked up seven points in the win.
Janae Olson tallied eight points to lead Parker (1-16). Ellie Travnicek and Terryn Fuller added six points each.
Viborg-Hurley faces St. Thomas More Friday afternoon in Salem. Parker hosts Sioux Valley Saturday.
PARKER (1-16) 6 9 11 5 —31
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-3) 5 14 19 8 —46
Bloomfield 66, Santee 52
SANTEE, Neb. — The duo of Madison Abbenhaus and Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield to a 66-52 win over Santee in Santee Tuesday night.
Abbenhaus dropped 29 points for Bloomfield (12-9). Eisenhauer added 18 points and Tenly Gilsdorf eight.
No stats were reported for Santee (7-10).
Bloomfield is at home against Creighton Thursday. Santee is at Winnebago Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD (12-9) 15 15 26 10 —66
SANTEE (7-10) 13 7 16 16 —52
Crofton 69, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 52
CROFTON, Neb. — Alexis Folkers’ big night led Crofton to a 69-52 win over Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Tuesday night in Crofton.
Folkers tallied 22 points and five assists for Crofton (19-3). Jayden Jordan added 14 points in the win.
Lexi Frauendorfer tallied 10 points for Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family (15-6).
Crofton is at Norfolk Catholic to end its regular season Thursday. Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family is at home against Twin River Thursday.
HLHF (15-6) 12 14 13 13 —52
CROFTON (19-3) 22 21 12 12 —69
Dakota Valley 61, Vermillion 41
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Three Panthers scored in double figures to lead Dakota Valley to a 61-41 win over Vermillion in North Sioux City Tuesday night.
Rylee Rosenquist tallied 20 points, five steals and four assists for Dakota Valley (14-3). Grace Bass added 13 points. Peyton Tritz dropped in 10 points and Brooke Carlson 10 rebounds in the win.
Kasey Hanson led Vermillion (13-5) with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Dakota Valley is at home against Dell Rapids Friday. Vermillion hosts Irene-Wakonda Friday night.
VERMILLION (13-5) 18 8 10 5 —41
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-3) 14 18 19 10 —61
Bon Homme 53, Burke 37
BONESTEEL — Jurni Vavruska and Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme to a 53-37 win over Burke Tuesday night in Bonesteel.
Kortan tallied a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for Bon Homme (7-10). Vavruska added 20 points.
Kailee Frank led Burke (6-12) with 14 points. Adisyn Indahl added nine points.
Bon Homme is at Platte-Geddes Friday. Burke is back in action at the Great Plains Conference Clash Saturday against Scotland.
BON HOMME (7-10) 18 13 3 17 —53
BURKE (6-12) 6 15 8 10 —37
Hanson 78, Freeman 51
ALEXANDRIA — Four players scored in double figures to lead Hanson to a 78-51 win over Freeman Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Annalyse Weber paced Hanson (13-4) with 19 points and six assists. Kate Haiar added 15 points. Eliza Oltmanns contributed 11 points and Alyssa Moschell 10 in the win.
Kate Miller tallied 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Freeman (8-8). Cami Fransen added 14 points and Ashlin Jacobsen 13.
Freeman is at Parkston Thursday. Hanson is at Kimball-White Lake Friday.
FREEMAN (8-8) 11 11 18 11 —51
HANSON (13-4) 14 22 20 22 —78
Garretson 65, Beresford 33
GARRETSON —Three players scored in double figures to lead Garretson to a 65-33 win over Beresford Tuesday night in Garretson.
Mya Long, Jordyn Williams and Lily Ranschau tallied 12 points apiece to lead Garretson (10-7). Anna Jones added eight points.
No stats reported for Beresford (8-9)
Beresford hosts Elk Point-Jefferson Friday. Garretson hosts Elkton-Lake Benton Saturday.
BERESFORD (8-9) 12 2 12 7 —33
GARRETSON (10-7) 17 21 14 13 —65
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 66, Marty 28
LAKE ANDES — Three Andes Central-Dakota Christian players scored in double figures in its 66-28 win over Marty Tuesday night in Lake Andes.
Allison Muckey tallied 14 points and eight rebounds to lead AC-DC (11-5). Josie Brouwer and Mahpiyah Irving 10 points each in the win.
Hawk Bair led Marty (7-6) with 20 points.
AC-DC takes on Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday. Marty is at St. Francis Indian Friday.
MARTY (7-6) 7 3 7 11 —28
AC-DC (11-5) 22 14 13 17 —66
