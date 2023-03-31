SIOUX FALLS — Former University of South Dakota basketball great Chuck Iverson was one of 23 individuals chosen for induction in the 2023 Class of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

Induction will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, in Sioux Falls. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

