SIOUX FALLS — Former University of South Dakota basketball great Chuck Iverson was one of 23 individuals chosen for induction in the 2023 Class of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.
Induction will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, in Sioux Falls. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
This year’s class raises the Hall to 356 members.
Iverson prepped at Meckling High School before graduating from Vermillion. He went into coaching after his playing career, finishing with a long tenure as head women’s basketball coach and athletic director at Mount Marty. He continues to live in Yankton.
Also among the honorees is Wagner native Marlyn Goldhammer, who was the longtime executive director for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. Among the individuals being inducted posthumously are Scotland’s Don Baker and Beresford’s Joe Thorne.
Other honorees include Scott Bosanko, Aberdeen; Linda Collignon, Madison gymnastics; Clarence Kooistra, Salem; Jerry Miller, White Lake; Dave Mydland, Sioux Falls; Terry Nielsen, Sioux Falls; Mark Ovenden, now of Sioux Falls; Jim Schlekeway, Britton; Bryan Schwartz, Miller; Brad Seely, Baltic; Dawn Seiler, McLaughlin and Jeff Turning Heart, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
Other honorees in the “legends” category include Gene Breemes, Philip; Harvey HAmmrich, Ipswich; Lien Marso, Harrold; Dean Minder, Wilmot; Mattie Goff Newcombe, White Owl; and Mike Roach, Rapid City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.