The Yankton Bucks offensive and defensive lines have had their struggles throughout the season.
Still, both lines could be gelling at the right time for Yankton as the Bucks play the Brookings Bobcats in the first round of the Class 11AA state playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“The offensive line progressed in the right direction (in Yankton’s 42-14 victory over the Huron Tigers Oct. 20),” Bucks head coach Brady Muth said. “Our defensive line was a lot better against Huron, especially in the run game.”
One factor that contributed to the run defense having more success was playing lineman Caysen Stohr exclusively on defense.
“Caysen defensively was a big part of (our ability to stop the run),” Muth said. “We played him one way against Huron. I think that’s the right formula. His big body in the middle of the defense is able to eat up to gaps and keep guys off our linebackers.”
Stohr said he enjoyed being able to focus on defense and help the team win against the Tigers.
“Having a big guy on the line is always good,” Stohr said. “We’ll swap different line sets, so being able to plug up more holes helps the linebackers.”
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive lineman talked about the responsibility he has as far as being able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
“There’s been a couple of times throughout the season where I’ve been able to put pressure on the quarterback and allow linebackers to filter in and take them down, especially behind the line of scrimmage,” Stohr said.
Stohr adds that it will be important to pressure Brookings’ offensive line and neutralize the Bobcats’ run game in the game Thursday.
Yankton has had to shuffle things along its offensive line throughout the season. One player that has stepped up in recent weeks for the Bucks is Luke Bernatow.
“(Luke)’s grading out at a high level,” Muth said. “His pass protection every week is top notch. He’s good in the run game. He’s a smart guy. He’s a technician. The reason Luke is like that is because of his character. He’s got a real strong character. He knows what’s right, and he does what’s right all the time.”
Bernatow talked about the challenge of transitioning from being a tight end to an offensive lineman before the season.
“Coach (Terry) Huber talked to me and was saying how there might be a spot open for me on offensive line because he liked my footwork,” Bernatow said. “I trusted the process and figured out my way through it. I’ve loved every second of it.”
Bernatow’s hard work has paid off, as he is making big plays in games for the Bucks.
“Last week (against Huron), there was one play where Rugby (Ryken) got a touchdown and I made a pretty big block which was awesome to see,” Bernatow said.
Dominic Antrobus has been the anchor of the offensive line, playing center for the Bucks. He said the group needs to focus on being fundamentally sound to have success against the Bobcats.
“We’ve been working all years working on the little (things such as) footwork, hand placement, and trying to get all the little things right,” Antrobus said. “(We need to) make sure we’re fundamentally sound, the rest of it takes care of itself.”
With the struggles the offensive line has faced, Muth is proud of the way Antrobus has responded to adversity throughout the season.
“The conversation we had with (Dominic) was (that) we’re going to need him if we’re going to be successful at the end of the season,” Muth said. “We’re going to need you, so you’ve got to get this right. He has. It’s not just snapping, it’s his assignments and blocking. All those things have to be on point.”
Antrobus added that playing fast will be key to the line improving throughout the postseason.
“We try to do everything as fast as possible, because if we’re going quicker, faster and lower, then we can get the job done,” he said.
Stohr said that both the Bucks and Bobcats have adjusted since the teams played Sept. 30 in Brookings, a 38-27 Yankton victory.
“A lot of things have changed since the last game, so I think it’ll be a different game,” Stohr said. We have a pretty good shot with all the changes we’ve made.”
The Bucks will have a chance to display the changes and improvements they have made in the trenches against Brookings Thursday.
