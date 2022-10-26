Line Play
Yankton’s offensive and defensive line prepare to face off in the trenches during Bucks practice Tuesday. Both sides of the Bucks’ line will be tested as they host Brookings tonight (Thursday).

 Eric Bean/P&D

The Yankton Bucks offensive and defensive lines have had their struggles throughout the season.

Still, both lines could be gelling at the right time for Yankton as the Bucks play the Brookings Bobcats in the first round of the Class 11AA state playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.

