SIOUX FALLS — Yankton junior Sydnee Serck has been selected for the Special Event 800 at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Friday in Sioux Falls.
Serck, who will run out of lane 2, is currently ranked third in the 800 in South Dakota. In the 2021 South Dakota State Class AA Track and Field Championships she finished fourth in the 800, and helped the Gazelles to first in the 1600 relay and second in the 3200 relay.
The field includes Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan (Iowa), Libby Castelli of O’Gorman, Erin Palmer of Bismark (North Dakota) Century, Alea Hardie of O’Gorman, Reese Luze of Colman-Egan, Berkeley Engelland of Mount Vernon-Plankinton and Grace Drietz of Canby-Minneota (Minnesota). O’Gorman’s Ruth Pardy is the alternate.
The boys’ Special Event 200 field will be announced today (Tuesday).
