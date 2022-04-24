VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyote softball team was in a position it hasn’t been in all of conference play Sunday.
After dropping both games of the Saturday doubleheader to the Omaha Mavericks, the Coyotes needed a win Sunday to prevent themselves from being swept in a weekend series for the first time in conference play this year.
The result was a 9-1, six inning victory for the Mavericks and a road series sweep. Outside of a solo home run in the fifth and a bases loaded jam in the sixth for the Coyotes, Omaha starter Kamryn Meyer had a strong performance.
Meyer struck out 13 batters over six innings Sunday and tallied 38 strikeouts over 16 innings on the weekend. Meyer threw two complete game wins and recorded a three inning save in the other game of the weekend.
“When Meyer is pitching like that and she’s on the top of her game, we knew coming in she was good,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “We knew she was going to be a challenge.”
Sunday, the lone Coyote run came on a Rylee Nicholson home run, her second of the weekend and third on the year. Tatum Villotta led off the first inning with a single, and Charis Back and Aleesia Sainz each recorded a base hit.
Omaha’s Jamie White went 3-for-3 with three RBI Sunday. Rachel Weber added three hits and four RBI. Izzy Eltze, Lynsey Tucker and Lexi Burkhardt added two hits each.
Grace Garcia got the start for USD Sunday, throwing three innings and giving up two runs. Kynlee Marquez pitched the second three innings, giving up seven runs.
“Grace kept us in the game and gave us a chance, she was just missing a little bit,” Wagner said. “We decided to give them a different look and it just didn’t work out.”
The Coyotes have one final home game Tuesday, as Creighton comes to town for a single game at 6 p.m. The Coyotes final two conference weekends are on the road against Kansas City and Western Illinois.
“With six games left, we’re going to try to right the ship,” Wagner said. “We’re going to try to string together some good at-bats and get some more confidence. We were hitting pretty well until this series.”
