BERESFORD — The Dakota Valley boys, led by Tommy Nikkel, and the Tea Area girls won the Region 4A team titles Thursday at the Region 4A track and field meet in Beresford.
Dakota Valley’s boys tallied 142 points to take the team title. Elk Point-Jefferson placed fourth (111 points), Beresford fifth (92) and Vermillion sixth (86). The Tea Area girls tallied 139 poitns to win the girls team title. Dakota Valley girls placed third (119 points), Beresford fourth (112), Vermillion fifth (99) and Elk Point-Jefferson seventh (57).
Nikkel won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes. He won the 100-meters in 11.02, the 200 in 23.11 and the 400 in 52.08. Nikkel, along with Drew Steele, Gunnar Gunderson and Trae Piel won the the 4x200 relay in 1:31.
Gunderson won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.98 and the 300 hurdles in 40.53. Piel added a win in the high jump at 5-9 and Liam Keenan won the pole vault at 10-9.
Drake Peed won both throwing events for Elk Point-Jefferson. Peed threw 145-9 in the discus and 55-7 in the shot put. Tyler Goehring won the triple jump at 45-5.5 for Elk Point-Jefferson.
The Vermillion boys picked up four wins on the track. Jakob Dobney won the 1,600-meters at 4:37.45 and Riley Ruhaak the 3,200-meters at 10:51.04. The Vermillion boys won two relays, the 4x800 and the medley. The team of Jack Freeburg, Joel Dahlhoff, Ruhaak and Dobney ran a 8:35.93 to win the 4x800. A team of Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Ty Hertz, Ruhaak and Dobney won the medley in 3:53.44.
The lone event win for the Beresford boys came in the 4x400 relay. Hayden Wilson, Max Orr, Spencer Nelson and Isaiah Richards ran a 3:36.87 to take the title.
On the girls side, Dakota Valley’s girls picked up three event wins in the field. Jorja VenDenHul won the high jump at 5-1. Sophia Atchison added a pole vault win (8-3) and Rylee Rosenquist in the shot put (36-7).
Vermillion’s girls won four of the five relays. The 4x800 team (Taeli Barta, Mya Halverson, Callie Radigan, Lydia Anderson) ran a 10:36.6 to win, and the medley team (Josie Askew, Kelcy Orr, Jenaya Cleveland and Barta) a 4:40.67 to win.
The other two relay teams that won were the 4x100 and 4x200 teams. Ellie Schroeder, Jenaya Cleveland, Grace Chaussee and Jaymes Drake won the 4x100 (52.08). Askew joined Schroeder, Jenaya Cleveland and Drake on the winning 4x200 team (1:51.91).
Drake added a win in the 100-meters at 12.08 and Chandler Cleveland a discus win at 115-3.
Beresford girls won two individual events and the 4x400 relay. Laura Bogue won the 300 hurdles at 47.94 and Savannah Beeson the 200-meters at 28.29. The 4x400 team of Anna Atwood, Adyson Hansen, Eva Schaap and Bogue won with a time of 4:16.55.
The Class ‘A’ State Meet is scheduled for May 28-29 in Spearfish.
