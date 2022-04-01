PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic swept team honors in the Plainview Invitational track and field meet, Friday in Plainview, Nebraska.
On the boys’ side, the Knights edged Ponca 108 to 103. Wausa (63) was third. Creighton (55) was sixth.
The Norfolk Catholic boys won just three events. Ben Hammond claimed the 3200 (10:45.51), Kade Pieper won the shot put (51-5), and the foursome of Mason Timmerman, Brandon Kollars, Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton won the 400 relay (47.08).
Ponca earned two victories, with Dalton Lamprecht claiming the 800 (2:13.02) and Matt Logue winning the discus (145-7).
The Wausa boys had three victories. Brandon Kristensen won the 400 (53.84), Addison Smith won the 1600 (4:49.97) and Tyler Baue won the 110 hurdles (16.57).
For Creighton, Matthew Johnson won the pole vault (12-0) and Cade Hammer won the triple jump (40-5).
Plainview’s Spencer Hille won three events: the 300 hurdles (42.97), high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-4 1/4). Osmond won the 1600 (3:44.95) and 3200 (9:08.12) relays, with Ryan Schmit and Gavin Geneski running on both relays.
The Norfolk Catholic girls scored 118.5 points, beating out Wausa (73). Ponca (64) was fourth. Creighton scored 13 points, with Randolph scoring eight points.
The Knight girls won six titles, with three different athletes each having a hand in two victories. Aubrey Barnes won the 100-meter dash (13.40) and long jump (15-10 3/4). Kenzie Janssen won the 200 (28.89), Eva Hartzell won the 100 hurdles (16.96) and the two teamed with Lauren Preister and Saylor Fischer to win the 400 relay (54.53). Also for Norfolk Cahtolic, Cannatee Robles won the high jump (5-2).
The Wausa girls won four titles, with Darla Nelson winning the 1600 (6:08.74) and 3200 (13:01.18). Abrielle Nelson won the 300 hurdles (49.80). Taylor Alexander claimed the discus (108-7).
The Ponca girls had two wins. Julien Buckles won the 400 (1:05.99), then followed Abbi Hrouda, Ellie McAfee and Gracen Evans to anchor the Indians to the title in the 1600 relay (4:29.29).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.