FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33
Bridgewater-Emery 72, Freeman 28
Burke 54, Centerville 49
Canton 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47
Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44
Deuel 84, Redfield 61
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55
Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Flandreau 55, Garretson 34
Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40
Gayville-Volin 42, Irene-Wakonda 40
Hill City 59, Edgemont 41
Langford 52, Herreid/Selby Area 47
Little Wound 69, Todd County 64
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40
Menno 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT
Mitchell 69, Yankton 55
New Underwood 57, Lead-Deadwood 32
Northwestern 68, Britton-Hecla 42
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Colman-Egan 40
Philip 56, Jones County 39
Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38
Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Central 42
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Watertown 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29
Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39
Tea Area 63, Madison 61
Vermillion 68, Parkston 49
Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, ppd.
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29
Beresford 52, McCook Central/Montrose 40
Brandon Valley 62, Brookings 43
Canton 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 47
Centerville 48, Burke 35
Chadron, Neb. 41, Belle Fourche 36
Clark/Willow Lake 54, Milbank 41
Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55
Deubrook 58, Lake Preston 27
Deuel 45, Redfield 36
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 51
Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waubay/Summit 41
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Langford 23
Highmore-Harrold 54, Sully Buttes 50, OT
Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 44
New Underwood 36, Lead-Deadwood 9
Newell 59, Wall 49
Parkston 43, Vermillion 37
Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 38
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Watertown 33
Sisseton 57, Groton Area 52, OT
Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24
Warner 64, North Central Co-Op 31
Yankton 56, Mitchell 53, OT
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Ainsworth 66, Minden 63
Alliance 50, Oelrichs, S.D. 33
Amherst 72, Overton 48
Ansley-Litchfield 64, Twin Loup 24
Archbishop Bergan 53, Homer 27
Arlington 55, Raymond Central 37
Aurora 67, Schuyler 43
Bayard 63, Potter-Dix 60
Bennington 56, Platteview 50
Blue Hill 55, Silver Lake 33
Boone Central 65, O'Neill 54
Boys Town 77, Bishop Neumann 73
Cambridge 64, Southwest 40
Centennial 40, Sutton 26
Central City 54, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Chadron 46, Belle Fourche, S.D. 42
Crawford 43, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 36
Creighton 64, Randolph 53
Elkhorn 47, Plattsmouth 30
Elkhorn North 72, Adams Central 53
Exeter/Milligan 40, Shelby/Rising City 35
Falls City 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 25
Fremont 56, Columbus 44
Gibbon 42, Ord 37
Gretna 60, Bellevue West 49
Hartington-Newcastle 69, Winside 39
Heartland 96, Fullerton 57
Hemingford 58, Minatare 36
Hershey 53, Maxwell 37
Hitchcock County 56, Wauneta-Palisade 12
Holdrege 61, Broken Bow 47
Howells/Dodge 69, Humphrey St. Francis 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 54, Sterling 40
Hyannis 68, South Platte 28
Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 59
Kearney Catholic 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Kenesaw 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Winnebago 44
Lewiston 51, Cedar Bluffs 45
Lincoln High 41, Grand Island 39
Lincoln Northeast 60, Lincoln East 47
Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Pius X 64
Loomis 57, Elm Creek 38
Louisville 56, Syracuse 42
McCook 52, Gothenburg 32
Medicine Valley 58, Arapahoe 34
Milford 57, Malcolm 55
Millard North 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53
Millard South 56, Omaha Benson 47
Mullen 47, Brady 36
Nebraska Christian 43, Central Valley 32
North Central 49, Cody-Kilgore 30
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Perkins County 45
Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 52
Ogallala 63, Cozad 49
Omaha Central 99, Omaha Burke 59
Omaha Concordia 69, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Omaha South 38
Omaha North 53, Norfolk 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Omaha Roncalli 61, OT
Omaha Westside 78, Omaha Bryan 45
Osceola 64, Nebraska Lutheran 47
Papillion-LaVista 45, Bellevue East 41
Paxton 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
Plainview 58, Neligh-Oakdale 56
Pleasanton 76, Palmer 9
Red Cloud 57, Harvard 32
Sandhills Valley 78, Creek Valley 30
Santee 99, St. Edward 51
Seward 58, Beatrice 54
Shelton 59, Deshler 32
Sidney 80, Gering 64
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 35
Spalding Academy 56, CWC 36
St. Paul 53, Sandy Creek 50
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Axtell 60
Wakefield 78, Walthill 55
Wallace 77, Arthur County 38
West Holt 46, Summerland 41
Wood River 55, Ravenna 37
Yutan 52, Mead 45
Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 38, Wausa 16
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alliance 67, Hay Springs 16
Amherst 59, Overton 39
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Twin Loup 46
Arapahoe 54, Medicine Valley 44
Arcadia-Loup City 42, Central City 29
Arthur County 57, Wallace 49
Aurora 47, Schuyler 7
Axtell 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 19
Beatrice 37, Seward 32
Bellevue East 40, Papillion-LaVista 29
Bellevue West 57, Gretna 42
Bennington 49, Platteview 31
Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 34
Boone Central 43, O'Neill 40
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 31
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 62, Giltner 16
Cambridge 47, Southwest 33
Chadron 41, Belle Fourche, S.D. 36
Clarkson/Leigh 67, East Butler 34
Conestoga 38, Weeping Water 30
Cornerstone Christian 38, Whiting, Iowa 31
Crawford 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48
Creighton 59, Randolph 15
David City 53, Twin River 29
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 14
Elm Creek 46, Loomis 41
Exeter/Milligan 36, Shelby/Rising City 17
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Diller-Odell 29
Fremont 64, Columbus 28
Fullerton 53, Heartland 28
Gothenburg 52, McCook 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Kearney Catholic 40
Grand Island Northwest 47, Columbus Lakeview 36
Hemingford 67, Minatare 18
Hershey 65, Maxwell 27
Homer 43, Archbishop Bergan 39
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 32
Kearney 46, Lincoln Southeast 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Winnebago 48
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 42
Lincoln High 72, Grand Island 17
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Omaha Concordia 9
Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southwest 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 28
Milford 48, Malcolm 40
Millard South 66, Omaha Benson 63
Minden 49, Ainsworth 46
Morrill 61, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 12
Mullen 54, Brady 26
Nebraska Christian 47, Central Valley 35
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Falls City 40
Norfolk 51, Omaha North 20
Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 35
North Bend Central 45, Pender 39
North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 14
North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Perkins County 35
Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 24
Ogallala 46, Cozad 40
Omaha Central 65, Omaha Burke 17
Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Elkhorn North 54
Ord 72, Gibbon 30
Osceola 54, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Plainview 60, Neligh-Oakdale 27
Pleasanton 65, Palmer 28
Ravenna 47, Wood River 30
Raymond Central 48, Arlington 33
Red Cloud 50, Harvard 18
Sandhills Valley 52, Creek Valley 32
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Sutherland 42
Santee 51, St. Edward 21
Scottsbluff 53, Mitchell 29
Shelton 53, Deshler 28
Sidney 47, Gering 35
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 35
St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 54
St. Paul 71, Sandy Creek 28
Sterling 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
Summerland 38, West Holt 28
Superior 42, Thayer Central 24
Sutton 55, Centennial 28
Syracuse 39, Louisville 27
Valentine 54, Gordon/Rushville 43
Wakefield 68, Walthill 28
Wauneta-Palisade 67, Hitchcock County 28
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Kenesaw 27
Yutan 52, Mead 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Westside, ccd.
