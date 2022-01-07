BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Alliance, Neb. 50, Oelrichs 33

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Freeman 28

Burke 54, Centerville 49

Canton 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Dell Rapids St. Mary 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47

Deubrook 71, Lake Preston 44

Deuel 84, Redfield 61

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 55

Faulkton 69, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Flandreau 55, Garretson 34

Florence/Henry 42, Wilmot 40

Gayville-Volin 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

Hill City 59, Edgemont 41

Langford 52, Herreid/Selby Area 47

Little Wound 69, Todd County 64

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Baltic 40

Menno 56, Alcester-Hudson 54, OT

Mitchell 69, Yankton 55

New Underwood 57, Lead-Deadwood 32

Northwestern 68, Britton-Hecla 42

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Colman-Egan 40

Philip 56, Jones County 39

Rapid City Christian 43, Dickinson, N.D. 38

Sioux Falls Jefferson 71, Rapid City Central 42

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Watertown 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Rapid City Stevens 29

Sioux Valley 62, Chester 39

Tea Area 63, Madison 61

Vermillion 68, Parkston 49

Waubay/Summit 50, Great Plains Lutheran 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brookings vs. Brandon Valley, ppd.

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 40, Menno 29

Beresford 52, McCook Central/Montrose 40

Brandon Valley 62, Brookings 43

Canton 65, Elkton-Lake Benton 47

Centerville 48, Burke 35

Chadron, Neb. 41, Belle Fourche 36

Clark/Willow Lake 54, Milbank 41

Dakota Valley 71, Viborg-Hurley 55

Deubrook 58, Lake Preston 27

Deuel 45, Redfield 36

Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 51

Great Plains Lutheran 45, Waubay/Summit 41

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Langford 23

Highmore-Harrold 54, Sully Buttes 50, OT

Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 44

New Underwood 36, Lead-Deadwood 9

Newell 59, Wall 49

Parkston 43, Vermillion 37

Rapid City Stevens 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 41, Rapid City Central 38

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Watertown 33

Sisseton 57, Groton Area 52, OT

Wagner 59, Bon Homme 24

Warner 64, North Central Co-Op 31

Yankton 56, Mitchell 53, OT

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 66, Minden 63

Alliance 50, Oelrichs, S.D. 33

Amherst 72, Overton 48

Ansley-Litchfield 64, Twin Loup 24

Archbishop Bergan 53, Homer 27

Arlington 55, Raymond Central 37

Aurora 67, Schuyler 43

Bayard 63, Potter-Dix 60

Bennington 56, Platteview 50

Blue Hill 55, Silver Lake 33

Boone Central 65, O'Neill 54

Boys Town 77, Bishop Neumann 73

Cambridge 64, Southwest 40

Centennial 40, Sutton 26

Central City 54, Arcadia-Loup City 39

Chadron 46, Belle Fourche, S.D. 42

Crawford 43, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 36

Creighton 64, Randolph 53

Elkhorn 47, Plattsmouth 30

Elkhorn North 72, Adams Central 53

Exeter/Milligan 40, Shelby/Rising City 35

Falls City 45, Nebraska City Lourdes 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 25

Fremont 56, Columbus 44

Gibbon 42, Ord 37

Gretna 60, Bellevue West 49

Hartington-Newcastle 69, Winside 39

Heartland 96, Fullerton 57

Hemingford 58, Minatare 36

Hershey 53, Maxwell 37

Hitchcock County 56, Wauneta-Palisade 12

Holdrege 61, Broken Bow 47

Howells/Dodge 69, Humphrey St. Francis 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 54, Sterling 40

Hyannis 68, South Platte 28

Kearney 63, Lincoln Southeast 59

Kearney Catholic 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

Kenesaw 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Winnebago 44

Lewiston 51, Cedar Bluffs 45

Lincoln High 41, Grand Island 39

Lincoln Northeast 60, Lincoln East 47

Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Pius X 64

Loomis 57, Elm Creek 38

Louisville 56, Syracuse 42

McCook 52, Gothenburg 32

Medicine Valley 58, Arapahoe 34

Milford 57, Malcolm 55

Millard North 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 53

Millard South 56, Omaha Benson 47

Mullen 47, Brady 36

Nebraska Christian 43, Central Valley 32

North Central 49, Cody-Kilgore 30

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Perkins County 45

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 52

Ogallala 63, Cozad 49

Omaha Central 99, Omaha Burke 59

Omaha Concordia 69, Lincoln Lutheran 41

Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Omaha South 38

Omaha North 53, Norfolk 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Omaha Roncalli 61, OT

Omaha Westside 78, Omaha Bryan 45

Osceola 64, Nebraska Lutheran 47

Papillion-LaVista 45, Bellevue East 41

Paxton 48, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

Plainview 58, Neligh-Oakdale 56

Pleasanton 76, Palmer 9

Red Cloud 57, Harvard 32

Sandhills Valley 78, Creek Valley 30

Santee 99, St. Edward 51

Seward 58, Beatrice 54

Shelton 59, Deshler 32

Sidney 80, Gering 64

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 35

Spalding Academy 56, CWC 36

St. Paul 53, Sandy Creek 50

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Axtell 60

Wakefield 78, Walthill 55

Wallace 77, Arthur County 38

West Holt 46, Summerland 41

Wood River 55, Ravenna 37

Yutan 52, Mead 45

Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 38, Wausa 16

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance 67, Hay Springs 16

Amherst 59, Overton 39

Ansley-Litchfield 49, Twin Loup 46

Arapahoe 54, Medicine Valley 44

Arcadia-Loup City 42, Central City 29

Arthur County 57, Wallace 49

Aurora 47, Schuyler 7

Axtell 48, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Bayard 61, Potter-Dix 19

Beatrice 37, Seward 32

Bellevue East 40, Papillion-LaVista 29

Bellevue West 57, Gretna 42

Bennington 49, Platteview 31

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 34

Boone Central 43, O'Neill 40

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 31

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 62, Giltner 16

Cambridge 47, Southwest 33

Chadron 41, Belle Fourche, S.D. 36

Clarkson/Leigh 67, East Butler 34

Conestoga 38, Weeping Water 30

Cornerstone Christian 38, Whiting, Iowa 31

Crawford 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48

Creighton 59, Randolph 15

David City 53, Twin River 29

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 14

Elm Creek 46, Loomis 41

Exeter/Milligan 36, Shelby/Rising City 17

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Diller-Odell 29

Fremont 64, Columbus 28

Fullerton 53, Heartland 28

Gothenburg 52, McCook 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 45, Kearney Catholic 40

Grand Island Northwest 47, Columbus Lakeview 36

Hemingford 67, Minatare 18

Hershey 65, Maxwell 27

Homer 43, Archbishop Bergan 39

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 32

Kearney 46, Lincoln Southeast 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Winnebago 48

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 42

Lincoln High 72, Grand Island 17

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Omaha Concordia 9

Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southwest 42

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 28

Milford 48, Malcolm 40

Millard South 66, Omaha Benson 63

Minden 49, Ainsworth 46

Morrill 61, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 12

Mullen 54, Brady 26

Nebraska Christian 47, Central Valley 35

Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Falls City 40

Norfolk 51, Omaha North 20

Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 35

North Bend Central 45, Pender 39

North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Perkins County 35

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 24

Ogallala 46, Cozad 40

Omaha Central 65, Omaha Burke 17

Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Ralston 22

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Elkhorn North 54

Ord 72, Gibbon 30

Osceola 54, Nebraska Lutheran 33

Plainview 60, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Pleasanton 65, Palmer 28

Ravenna 47, Wood River 30

Raymond Central 48, Arlington 33

Red Cloud 50, Harvard 18

Sandhills Valley 52, Creek Valley 32

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Sutherland 42

Santee 51, St. Edward 21

Scottsbluff 53, Mitchell 29

Shelton 53, Deshler 28

Sidney 47, Gering 35

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 35

St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 54

St. Paul 71, Sandy Creek 28

Sterling 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Summerland 38, West Holt 28

Superior 42, Thayer Central 24

Sutton 55, Centennial 28

Syracuse 39, Louisville 27

Valentine 54, Gordon/Rushville 43

Wakefield 68, Walthill 28

Wauneta-Palisade 67, Hitchcock County 28

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Kenesaw 27

Yutan 52, Mead 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha Westside, ccd.

