The Yankton Invitational marks the start of the final month of the girls’ golf season.
And, as the countdown to state began, Yankton head coach Brett Sime liked where his Gazelles squad was.
Yankton finished third in a 14-team field on Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
O’Gorman scored 335 to earn the title, eight strokes better than Mitchell (343).
“We came in knowing that O’Gorman and Mitchell would be the favorites, and that proved to be the case,” Sime said.
Yankton scored 366, followed by Harrisburg (371), Pierre (379) and Aberdeen Central (379).
“I was very happy with a third place finish in the field we have here. Most of the best teams in the state are here,” Sime said. “This is the first big tournament for us, in relation to seeing where we stack up against the rest of the state.”
O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick shot 75 to earn medalist honors, four strokes ahead of Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa (79). O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliff (80), Rapid City Stevens’ Tanna Phares (81) and Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring (83) rounded out the first five.
Yankton was led by a sixth place finish from Halle Stephenson. Stephenson was 6-over on the first four holes of the back nine, but scored par on each of the next four holes.
“I was happy for Halle,” Sime said. “This was her last chance to play the Yankton Invitational.”
Jillian Eidsness also broke into the medals, tying for 14th with an 89. Eidsness opened her round with a chip-in birdie on Hole No. 18, her first hole, then struggled on the front nine before scoring four straight pars late in her round to finish on a positive note.
Tatum Hohenthaner shot 95 and Morgan Sundleaf carded a 98 to complete the Yankton team scorecard. Gracie Brockberg shot 102 and Elsie Larson shot 104 for the Gazelles.
Competing unattached for Yankton were Sabrina Krajewski (103), Shae Hanson (105), Lizzy Schwartz (110) and Madison Ryken (116).
Finishing third as a team and putting eight of 10 golfers in or near the top half of the tournament field should provide extra motivation down the stretch, Sime said.
“This should show the girls that they can compete with the other teams in the state,” he said. “Hopefully it’s a springboard to continue working hard.”
Yankton has two trips to Mitchell’s Lake View Golf Course on the docket next week. Mitchell hosts the annual Marchand Cup dual competition with the Gazelles on Tuesday. The Kernels host their annual Invitational on Friday, May 14.
