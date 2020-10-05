Yankton ranks first in the South Dakota Media Football Poll and second in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association Poll. Both polls were announced on Monday.
In the media poll, the Bucks (6-0) drew 16 of 20 first place votes, with Brookings (6-0) claiming the other four. In the coaches’ poll, Brookings claimed 29 of 41 first place votes and the top spot, with Yankton claiming the other 12.
Yankton travels to Huron (2-4), fifth in the coaches’ poll and receiving votes in the media poll, this Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Viborg-Hurley (6-0) is a unanimous pick in both polls for Class 9AA. The Cougars host Hanson (6-0), tied for third in the coaches’ poll and fifth in the media poll, this week.
Platte-Geddes (6-0) is third in the coaches’ poll and fourth in the media poll. The Black Panthers host Gregory (4-2) this week.
— Dakota Valley (4-2) moved into second place in both Class 11A polls after an upset of Dell Rapids. Tea Area (5-0) is the top team in both polls.
Dakota Valley plays its last road game of the season this week, traveling to Lennox.
— Howard (6-0) is a unanimous top pick in both Class 9A polls.
Defending champion Canistota-Freeman (5-1) is second in both polls. The Pride host Bon Homme (2-4) this week in Freeman.
— Wolsey-Wessington (5-1) is first in both Class 9B polls.
Alcester-Hudson (4-2) is fifth in the media poll and receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
The Cubs host Scotland (3-3) this week.
— Class 11B is the only class where the two polls don’t agree on a top team. Winner (6-0) leads the media poll, while Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-0) leads the coaches’ poll.
— In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-0) is a unanimous pick in the media poll, and drew 44 of 46 first place votes in the coaches’ poll. Brandon Valley (4-1) has the other top first place votes.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 5 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 4-1 79 2
3. Harrisburg 4-1 61 3
4. Lincoln 3-2 35 4
5. O’Gorman 3-3 24 5
Receiving votes: Washington 1.
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (16) 6-0 96 1
2. Brookings (4) 6-0 80 2
3. Pierre 4-1 64 3
4. Mitchell 3-3 40 4
5. Sturgis 2-4 16 5
Receiving votes: Huron 4.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (20) 5-0 100 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-2 69 4
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 55 2
4. Canton 3-2 47 3
5. Madison 3-3 27 5
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, West Central 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (17) 6-0 97 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 6-0 82 2
3. Sioux Valley 5-1 58 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-1 31 5
5. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 19 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 13.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 6-0 100 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 78 2
3. Hamlin 7-0 52 3
4. Platte-Geddes 6-0 47 4
5. Hanson 6-0 19 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 4.
Class 9A
1. Howard (20) 6-0 100 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 5-1 79 2
3. Warner 6-0 57 3
4. Wall 5-0 29 5
5. De Smet 5-2 23 4
Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 4, Philip 2.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 5-1 99 1
2. Langford Area 4-2 65 2
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 4-2 55 3
4. Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 39 5
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-2 25 4
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 15, Colman-Egan 2.
SDFBCA POLL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (44) 5-0 226
2. Brandon Valley (2) 4-1 177
3. Harrisburg 4-1 129
4. SF Lincoln 3-2 85
5. O'Gorman 3-3 58
Others: SF Washington 4
Class 11AA
1. Brookings (29) 6-0 193
2. Yankton (12) 6-0 172
3. Pierre 4-1 120
4. Mitchell 3-3 87
5. Huron 2-4 26
Others: Sturgis 17
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (41) 5-0 204
2. Dakota Valley (1) 4-2 134
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 129
4. Madison 3-3 75
5. Canton 3-2 53
Others: West Central 25
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (29) 6-0 195
2. Winner (13) 6-0 173
3. Sioux Valley 5-1 117
4. Mobridge-Pollock 6-0 54
5. McCook Central/Montrose 4-2 51
Others: St. Thomas More 27
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 6-0 128
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 6-0 72
3. Platte-Geddes 6-0 65
3. Hanson 6-0 65
5. Hamlin 7-0 56
Others: Deuel 3, Baltic 3
Class 9A
1. Howard (26) 6-0 130
2. Canistota/Freeman 5-1 98
3. Warner 6-0 75
4. Wall 5-0 46
5. DeSmet 5-2 22
Others: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 17
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (25) 5-1 129
2. Langford Area 4-2 79
3. DR St. Mary 4-2 50
4. Herried/Selby Area 5-1 49
5. Kadoka Area (1) 5-1 47
Others: Alcester-Hudson 16, Colman-Egan 5
