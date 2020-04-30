EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts.
What do you remember about Josh Mueller on the basketball court?
The in-your-face passion? The brazen way he would fire up the crowd? The dives on the floor? The infectious energy?
As much as he jokes now that there likely didn’t seem to be, Mueller will freely admit to you that there was a method to his madness.
“It was the only way I could be successful,” he said during a phone interview last week.
It’s all he knew.
From a young age, Mueller — who would go on to a historic high school basketball career at West Central and Hall of Fame career at the University of South Dakota — developed and honed his skills against older competition.
From elementary school, middle school, high school and then in his early years in college, he was always the young one. He always had to prove himself.
“If I wasn’t willing to dive on the floor, how was I going to gain their respect to pass me the ball?” Mueller said.
“If I didn’t play that way, there was no chance I could do the things I did.”
He enjoyed playing with that hair-on-fire, full-speed and fun-loving style. Mueller had worked too hard to not enjoy himself.
“I was going to play that way, no matter what,” he said.
— — —
Before he even stepped foot on the USD campus in Vermillion, Mueller was a household name in South Dakota.
A multi-sport star at West Central, he guided the Trojans to three Class 11A state football championships (1997, 1998, 2000), and then led the boys’ basketball program to two consecutive Class A state titles (2000-2001). As a senior, Mueller scored 147 points at the state tournament, which was an all-time record.
He wrapped up his high school basketball career with 2,563 points, which still ranks fourth all-time.
As he approached the next stage in his life, Mueller said he got an early look at what he’d need to do as a college player — it was during open gym sessions at the University of Sioux Falls where he realized he’d need to do more at USD.
“I knew it was not going to be quite the same as playing Newell in the state championship game,” Mueller said.
Still, his confidence never wavered.
“After that three-year run in high school, I was about as confident as a player could be,” said Mueller, who graduated from West Central in 2001.
— — —
How would the self-described ‘wild card’ fare at USD?
Mueller admits now that head coach Dave Boots allowed Mueller to be himself and play his game for the Coyotes.
“I might drive you crazy, but you’re going to get a lot of good with me,” Mueller said.
He was right, too.
Mueller started all 120 games during his USD career, and helped the Coyotes to 87 victories and the 2005 North Central Conference (NCC) tournament championship — USD lost in the regional final that season, to come up just short of an Elite Eight appearance.
His impact on the program remains strong to this day, as Mueller ranks first overall in USD history in assists (801), steals (258) and made three-pointers (307). He also ranks second all-time in career scoring (1,991).
Still, even a decade and a half later, Mueller can’t help but feel unsatisfied.
“As weird as it sounds, I’m personally disappointed,” he said.
“I have that kind of a career, with those memories, but I only took us to that Sweet 16 once and we only won one NCC tournament.”
Mueller, who was later inducted into the Coyote Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, said he doesn’t mind feeling that way, despite all of the successes.
“That’s just the competitor in me,” he said.
Those losses that stand out — particularly the one to Metro State in the 2005 regional final — can only make you stronger, Mueller added.
“The greatest lesson is that you learn to lose and learn to handle that,” he said. “You better understand those losses are on you.”
— — —
Mueller’s memories of his time in Vermillion involve far more than wins or losses or points or games, he said.
“Those four years, in that community, with that coaching staff and those guys, there’s not one negative thing I could ever say,” he said.
“It was the most amazing four years that one could ever want.”
He specifically remembers the support of former USD president Jim Abbott and his late wife, Colette, who were fixtures at their courtside seats during home games in the DakotaDome.
“It was so amazing to have such a good relationship with the president and his wife,” Mueller said. “It’s why USD was so special.”
Mueller also commended the 2018 appointment of Sheila Gestring, who he knew from his USD days, as Abbott’s replacement.
“I’ve been so impressed with how she’s handled herself and the things that she’s already done,” he added.
— — —
What was going to be next?
As it turned out, Mueller’s basketball career continued after he left USD. He played one season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and later played professionally in Germany, Finland and Holland. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Dakota Wesleyan University.
It was the eight years in Europe that Mueller said changed his life.
“Everyone always thinks about how amazing it was, and it was, but when you lost a game or didn’t play well, your contract was on the line,” he said.
He again had to learn how to deal with losing and the pain that comes with losing a game, Mueller added.
“That’s why I would do everything to avoid that,” he said.
As he looked to the next stage in his life, Mueller packed a bag and headed to Denver, Colorado, about six years ago. He wasn’t exactly sure where his path would take him, but in short order, he found his passion.
Mueller now runs the Affective Needs program for a school in the Denver Public Schools system. He has served as Director for two years, and handles a 15-student case load in grades 6-8 and a 15-student case load in grades 9-12.
“The great part is, the majority have done really, really well with us,” Mueller said. “I have an amazing team that works with me and they trust me to run the program the way I see fit.”
Mueller lives in the Denver area with his wife, Kelsey, and their four children (ages 10, 7, 20 months and 3 months).
“Every day is the greatest day of my life,” he said.
