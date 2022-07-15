Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.