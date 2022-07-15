SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton American Legion Juniors baseball team dropped its opening game in the Sioux Falls baseball tournament on Friday in Sioux Falls. The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets claimed a 10-4 decision after scoring six runs in the top of the eighth.
For Yankton, Hunter Teichroew tripled and Payton Peterson doubled to lead the way. Cayden Wavrunek, Frankie In’t Veld and Tyson Prouty each had a hit in the effort.
Josh Sheldon took the loss in relief of Sean Turner, striking out three in his 1 2/3 innings of work. Turner struck out five in his 6 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton concludes the four-game event with two contests today (Saturday): against Rapid City Post 320 at 10 a.m. and against Gillette, Wyoming, at 3 p.m.
Post 22 Expos 6, Yankton 4
SIOUX FALLS — The Rapid City Post 22 Expos scored twice in the fifth inning to rally past Yankton 6-4 in the Sioux Falls American Legion Juniors baseball tournament on Friday.
Five different players had one hit each for Yankton: Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson, Josh Sheldon, Keenan Wagner and Tyson Prouty.
Hunter Teichroew went the distance in the loss, striking out two.
Other Games
Vermillion 10, Baltic 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen allowed two hits over four scoreless innings as Post 1 rolled past Baltic 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Jensen had a hit and three RBI, and Charlie Ward had a hit and two RBI for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, Connor Saunders, Jack Kratz and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Jensen struck out three to pick up the win. Ben Burbach struck out one in an inning of scoreless relief.
Parkston 6, Tabor 3
TABOR — Parkston used a five-run first inning to claim a 6-3 victory over Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Jeff Schnabel doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Max Scott also doubled and singled. Logan Van Pelt and Caden Donahue each had two hits. Luke Bormann doubled, and Kaleb Weber and Caleb Titze each had a hit in the victory.
Dustin Honomichl and Dawson Bietz each doubled and singled for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl and Trent Herrboldt each had two hits. Nolan Carda had the other Tabor hit.
Jay Storm struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of work for the win. Nolan Dvorak took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work. Landon Smith struck out three in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes 8, Menno-Scotland 1
PLATTE — Four Platte-Geddes pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters as the Whitecaps stopped Menno-Scotland 8-1 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Aiden Bultje doubled and singled, and Jackson Neuman had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Dawson Hoffman tripled. Grayson Hanson, Caden Foxley and Carter Lenz each had a hit in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt, Austin Pillsbury, Brayden Sattler and Karson Bierle each had a hit for Menno-Scotland.
Hoffman struck out five in his two innings of work for the win. Bultje and Dakota Munger each had four strikeouts in their two innings of work, with Jackson Neuman striking out two in his inning of relief.
Treyton Sayler took the loss, with Sattler striking out three in his two innings of relief.
Lennox 11, B-AH 4
LENNOX — Lennox overcame an early deficit to claim an 11-4 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Isaiah Richards had two hits for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Isaac Ward, Alex Winquist and Cooper Nelson each had a hit.
Ryne Klungseth took the loss. Winquist struck out seven in four innings of relief.
