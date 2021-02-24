When COVID shut down the 2020 Mount Marty softball season, the Lancers were on pace for one of the best seasons in program history.
Nearly a year later, the Lancers are back on the field hoping to pick up where they left off.
The Lancers open the 2021 campaign on Friday, hoping to build on a 9-7 finish that saw the team bat .359 and score nearly nine runs a game.
“We were swinging it well,” said MMU head coach Tate Bruckner, in his fifth season at the helm of the Lancers. “Our stats were on pace to break the year before (2019) stats, which I didn’t think was going to be possible.”
While the cancellation of the 2020 season left the Lancers with their first winning season since the program was restarted in 2001, it also helped the squad gain perspective.
“I think everyone got more of an appreciation for the opportunity to play,” Bruckner said. “When you get that chance, you’ve got to make the most of it, especially from the standpoint that it can be taken away any day.”
Since the team returned to campus last fall, they have had access to a new resource: the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
“The fieldhouse has been huge for us,” Bruckner said. “It helps us get so much more advanced earlier than we used to in the past. The fieldhouse has been monstrous for our program.”
MMU returns two of its four pitchers from a season ago: senior Jill Orwig (4-0, 3.05 earned run average, 24 K in 36 2/3 IP) and junior Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen (2-1, 3.25 ERA, 31 K in 23 2/3 IP).
“Jill has been huge all three years here. Mo came in last year, a transfer from (Nebraska-Kearney), made a huge impact for us last year,” Bruckner said. “We’re expecting big things from those two.”
The Lancers also added a transfer from Newman University, Kaylee Rogers.
“I think she is going to fit in really well,” Bruckner said. “So we have three quality arms that we’re really excited about.”
MMU also boasts a pair of high-end catchers in seniors Karlee Arnold (.435, 2 HR, 11 doubles, 19 RBI) and sophomore Kelly Amezcua (.500, 3 HR, 21 RBI).
Arnold, a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney, has proven herself both at and behind the plate.
“Physically she’s just a great ball player,” Bruckner said. “But mentally, she’s one of the smartest catchers, if not the smartest catcher, that I’ve ever been around. And that’s coaching baseball and softball.”
Amezcua led the Lancers in both batting average and slugging percentage (.818) a season ago.
“Kelly Amezcua has been fantastic, a Division I talent,” Bruckner said. “She is very talented behind the plate as well, and offensively she’s going to be one of the best hitters in the conference.”
Senior Adley Swanson (.360, 2 doubles), a converted catcher, played well both offensively and defensively in eight contests last season. She will be pushed by juniors Molly McCloud (.250) and Emma Kerns (two games played) at first base.
“Adley did a really good job for us both ways, offensively and defensively last year,” Bruckner said. “We’re hoping to see some big strides from Molly McCloud and Emma Kerns.”
Shortstop Makenzi (Howard) Rockwell (.377, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 5 RBI, 5 SB) has been a weapon on the bases and in the field for the Lancers. Sophomore Emma Burns, a transfer from the University of Minnesota, will have an opportunity at shortstop as well once she has cleared transfer protocols.
“Makenzi has been lights-out since she’s been here. When you recruit a kid, when you recruit a captain, you want it to be someone just like Makenzi,” Bruckner said. “Burns has looked really good so far.”
Rockwell could also shift over to third base. Rogers could also play at third for the Lancers.
Second base looks to be the one question mark for the Lancers entering the season.
“Abigail Page (two games played) is going to get some looks. A couple other kids might rotate over. Karlee Arnold might play some second base,” Bruckner said. “That’s the one position that we don’t have solidified, the only one that we’re kinda worried about.”
The Lancers have a number of talented young outfielders in the mix, including junior Tara Oren (.268, 2 doubles, 11 RBI), sophomore Bailey Kortan (.355, 3 doubles, 6 RBI, 3 SB), sophomore Sarah Hart (.267, 3 RBI, 7 SB), junior Abby Thomas (.400), junior Rose Kinyon (.500, 1 SB) and junior Madison Van Wyhe (two games, 1 SB).
“It’s a group that’s a little raw but extremely talented,” Bruckner said. “Once we can put some things together and see more and more live action, the better and better they’re going to be.”
The Lancers open the season with back-to-back trips to Kansas. MMU will face Bethany, Friends and Kansas Wesleyan this weekend, then play in a tournament at Friends March 5-6.
The team will not make its annual trip to Arizona due to MMU not having a spring break this year.
“It’s definitely a lot different not getting those Arizona games in,” Bruckner said. “The weekend trips to Kansas are going to be nice. We’re playing some really good competition down there. The KCAC is a great conference.”
The Lancers will also play a two-game series with the University of South Dakota, March 17 in Yankton and March 31 in Vermillion.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play them in the regular season. We play them in the fall,” Bruckner said. “We’re never going to back down from scheduling a tough opponent, so I’m excited about that. We’re going to get to test ourselves against good competition early on.”
2021 Season Schedule
2/26 at Bethany DH, 2 p.m.
2/27 at Friends DH, TBA
2/28 at Kansas Wesleyan DH, 11 a.m.
3/5-6 Friends Tournament TBA
3/17 vs. South Dakota 3:30 p.m.
3/20 at Briar Cliff DH, 1 p.m.
3/24 vs. Jamestown DH, 3 p.m.
3/27 at Hastings DH, 1 p.m.
3/30 at Dordt DH, 5 p.m.
3/31 at South Dakota 3:30 p.m.
4/1 vs. Dakota State DH, 5 p.m.
4/5 at York DH, 5 p.m.
4/10 at Dakota Wesleyan DH, 1 p.m.
4/14 at Dakota State DH, 5 p.m.
4/16 vs. Morningside DH, 5 p.m.
4/17 vs. Coll. of Saint Mary DH, 1 p.m.
4/23 at Midland DH, 5 p.m.
4/24 at Concordia DH, 1 p.m.
4/27 vs. Northwestern DH, 5 p.m.
5/1 vs. Doane DH, 1 p.m.
