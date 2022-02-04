Mason Carrels and Kasen Claymore each had two goals and an assist to lead Aberdeen past Yankton 10-0 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Friday.
Yankton celebrated its lone senior, Alex Reichert, in between the first and second periods of the contest.
Ian Ahlberg had a goal and an assist, and Jadon Jorgenson had two assists for Aberdeen. Philip Zens, Brady Huff, Andrew Woehl, Brendan Livermont and Dawson Hepper each scored in the win. Andrew Coughlin and Jaxon Danielson each had an assist for the Cougars.
Carson Hundstad stopped all eight shots he faced in goal for Aberdeen. Yankton’s Brady Blom, playing in goal due to injury, stopped 36 shots in his first varsity match in goal.
The teams play again today (Saturday) at 2 p.m.
Bantam B
Sioux Falls I 7, Yankton 0
Sioux Falls I blanked Yankton 7-0 in Bantam ‘B’ division hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Chloe King scored a hat trick, and Channing Schaff had two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls.
Dylan Assid stopped all five shots he faced in goal to preserve the shutout, Garrett Haas made 25 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is home again today (Saturday), facing Sioux Falls II. Start time is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.