Ten teams, including two from Yankton, will make up the South Central League as the amateur baseball league opens the 2021 season on Sunday.
Teams will play an 18-game schedule, home and away with each opponent, with the regular season wrapping up on July 18.
The District 6B Tournament, which includes the eight Class B teams in the league, will be held July 22-31 in Scotland. The two Yankton teams will have a separate post-season qualifying format.
The state tournament is set for Aug. 4-15 in Mitchell, with the Class A opening rounds Aug. 6-8 at a site to be determined.
Here is a quick look at each of the 10 teams:
Yankton Lakers
After posting a .500 regular season record in their first season, the Yankton Lakers are back for more.
“Year one was an experiment,” said Peyton Mueller, who is sharing management duties with Mark Ryken. “We knew we would be OK. We didn’t know how good we would be.”
The Lakers return a number of players from last season: Owen Feser, Rex Ryken, Kieren Luellman, Collin Zahrbock, Jett Olszewski, Jacob Just, Tyler Kozeal, Cobe Porter and Cole Sawatzke.
Joining the Lakers this season are former Yankton Tapper Mitch Gullikson; Kolt Davis, a pitcher from Wayne State; Sawyer Schmitz, who previously played with Scotland; and Andy Reyes.
The plan for Mueller and the Lakers in year two is simple: raise the bar.
“Our goal for year two is to do as well as last year, or improve more,” he said. “We didn’t know what we had gotten into last year.”
Yankton Tappers
The Yankton Tappers have put together a strong mix of current and former Mount Marty baseball talent, as well as a few other key pieces in hopes of returning to the Class A championship game after last earning a title shot in 2019.
“We are hoping to get back to the State Championship game, or at least compete for the title,” said Derrik Nelson, who is sharing management duties with Colin Muth and Mason Townsend. “We’re looking for players from the Mount to continue the big seasons they had as a Lancer.”
Nelson and Townsend are joined in the infield by 2021 Lancers Danny Rockwell and Tyler Linch, as well as former Lancers Devin Gullikson and Ross Heine. Muth, a 2021 MMU grad, and former Lancer Rand Thygeson will play utility roles.
Behind the plate, Billy Hancock and Julito Fazzini will hand catching duties. Hancock pounded 16 home runs for the Lancers this spring.
Caid Koletzky, who had 12 homers for the Lancers this spring, leads a strong group of outfielders: Aaron Moser, Alex Lagrutta, Colby Mrsny, Nik Davis and Heath Hegge.
The Tappers boast a deep pitching staff: Adam Goodwillie, Austin Wise, Beau Lofink, Brian Feuz, Cooper Davis, Gavin Schultz, Heston Williams, Josh Teichroew, Myles Brown and Shane Miller. Muth and Thygeson also have pitching experience.
Crofton Bluejays
The Crofton Bluejays return a number of talented players hoping to make another trip to state.
Back for manager Ben Hegge’s squad are Capp Bengston, Austin Hegge, James Kaiser, Christopher Kleinschmit, Alec Martin, Lathan Maibaum, Danny Melena, Tyler Priest, Corey Roach, Colton Schieffer, Jared Wiebelhaus, Seth Wiebelhaus and Tyler Zimmerman.
“We have our same core of players back from last year’s team,” Ben Hegge said. “However, we lost Nick Hegge, who has been our heart and soul for over a decade.”
The Bluejays also have five former American Legion players who will make their amateur debuts this season: Brady Steffen, Justin Potts, Tyler Potts, Steven Maibaum and Ted Bengston.
“With losing Nick and Carter Roach, it leaves opportunity for new players,” Ben Hegge said. “Everyone is going to get the opportunity, and our goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season.”
For the Bluejays, the goal remains the same.
“We have high expectations again this year that involve winning games in August,” Ben Hegge said, referring to state tournament play.
Freeman Black Sox
The Freeman Black Sox boast a solid group of returning players this season, led by manager Jake Weier: Tryg Aanensen, Nate Broehm, Bailey Sage, Alan Scherschligt, Chet Peterson, Trey Christensen, Jackson Fiegen, Chris Wollman, Lance Friesen and Andrew Kemper.
The Black Sox also welcome four new players: Kyle Brown, Alex Fiegen, Danny Flaihe and Jonah Hofer.
“I feel really good about the group of guys we’ve got,” Jake Weier said. “We’re going to be a little rusty off the cuff because we haven’t played a preseason game, but we’ve got a lot of talent on this team.
“Hopefully we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Irene Cardinals
Another year of experience will be a boost for the Irene Cardinals this year, said manager Kendall Johnke.
“Where we ran into trouble last year was when our young guys would get behind in the count and start walking people,” he said. “This year our guys have shown better control. They’re more experienced.”
The Cardinals return a number of players to the flock, including Matt Sees, Simon Healy, Adam Gale, Tate Gale, Bryant Knodel, Dustin Livingston, Marcus Van Driel, Josh Healy, Cal Lucas, Matt Munkvold, Preston Gall, Jamison Kleinsasser and Jake Rausch. The team welcomes one new player in Jaden Bloemendall.
“I think we’ll be better this year than we have the past few,” Johnke said. “Marcus Van Driel will be full time for us (he played as a Legion pickup last year). Our younger guys have more experience pitching.”
Lesterville Broncs
After nearly upsetting eventual champion Alexandria in the opening round of the 2020 state tournament, the Lesterville Broncs are hungry and back for more, according to longtime manager Kevin Bloch.
“I’ve been telling them for a few years that they’re a good team. I think they’re starting to believe it,” he said. “Hopefully we can do more than scare somebody and actually pull off the upset this year.”
The Broncs have a number of talented players back in the herd, including Tyler Edler, Ian Powell, Cam Schiltz, Alex Wagner, Brandon Nickolite, Tanner Van Driel, Michael Drotzmann, Ethan Wishon, Tanner Skorepa, Andy Dollerschell, Brody Bierle, Brandon Wagner and Hunter Martin.
The Broncs will also utilize three Legion pickup players: Trent Herrboldt, Jordan Gall and Carson Bierle.
“We lost a couple players, Micah Bartlett and Dave Schmidt,” Bloch said. “Those are big shoes to fill, but we’ll build on what we have.”
Menno Mad Frogs
The Menno Mad Frogs return the majority of its roster from a year ago with the hopes of getting back to the state tournament.
Returning for manager Ryan Liebl’s squad are Spencer Schultz, Dylan Lehr, Tate Bruckner, Tyler Miller, Caleb Preszler, Zach Scott, Trey Bohlmann, Dustin Lehr, Logan Klaudt, Doug Hall, Macon Oplinger, Mitch VandenBerge, Tom Sattler, Braden Sattler, Adam Walter and Kyle Munkvold.
The Mad Frogs add one new face to the pond: Jeremy Kammrad.
“We’re looking forward to a fun season,” Liebl said. “We have a great mixture of young players and veteran players that hopefully develops into a successful season.”
Scotland Crue
The status of the Scotland team was in flux at presstime. The Crue have postponed their scheduled season opener with Menno, and are working to make sure they have enough players for the season.
Tabor Bluebirds
A number of returning players and a couple players moving up from Legion ball will look to earn the Tabor Bluebirds another trip to state.
Back for Chris Sutera’s squad are Dean Kaul, Chad Hovorka, Mace Merkwan, Zach Sutera, Hunter Hallock, Austin White, Chase Kortan, Beau Rothschadl, Josh Schmidt, Sam Caba, Bryce Scieszinski, Joey Slama, Cole Uecker, Christian Uecker and Logan Tycz.
Schmidt, who played for the Bluebirds as a Legion pickup a season ago, will be a full time player for Tabor this season, joined by Zach Cuka.
“We look forward to the season,” Sutera said.
Wynot Expos
The Wynot Expos return the bulk of a lineup that propelled them to the Class B state semifinals a year ago.
“We have most guys back from last year’s team that made it to the semifinals,” manager Lee Heimes said. “We have a good nucleus of young guys that can pitch and play defense.”
Wynot’s roster includes Ryan Heimes, Bradley Howe, Cliff Kephart, Turner Korth, Devon Lammers, Austin Lange, Justin Lange, Scott Morrison, Dawson Sudbeck, Jackson Sudbeck, Dain Whitmire, Don Whitmire, Brett Wiebelhaus, Kyle Wiepen, Jalen Wieseler, Landon Wieseler and Nate Wieseler. Bat boy and public relations director Kyle Heimes also returns.
“Hopefully, we can build on the success that we had last year,” Lee Heimes said. “We are excited to start playing the game that we grew up playing and have fun throughout the year.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.