The Mount Marty University men cut an early 16-point deficit to four points, but could not complete the comeback as Morningside held on for an 80-71 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Aidan Vanderloo scored a game-high 19 points for Morningside (11-7, 8-5 GPAC). Joey Skoff scored 12 points. Ely Doble and Collin Hill each had 10 points, with Hill grabbing eight rebounds in the victory.
Tyrell Harper led Mount Marty with 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Nick Coleman scored 14 points off the bench. Gio Diaz finished with 11 points. Elijah Pappas had 10 points, five assists and three steals. Allen Wilson added 10 points off the bench in the effort.
Morningside wasted little time in building a big lead. After Diaz put the Lancers on the board with a three-pointer, the Mustangs scored nine straight points. Another Diaz basket, then 10 straight points for the Mustangs. When Morningside head coach Trent Miller called a time out just before the midway point of the first half, the Mustangs led 25-9.
“We were able to get our composure,” said Mount Marty head coach Collin Authier. “That’s why we were able to push back.”
The Lancers held Morningside without a field goal for the next five minutes, cutting the margin back to 10, 28-18. Three-pointers by Kade Stearns and Coleman late in the half helped cut that margin to nine at the break, 35-26.
“We were just doing what we do,” Authier said. “The team that played in the first 10 minutes wasn’t us. It wasn’t what we are now.”
Mount Marty continued its push in the second half, with a 10-2 run helping close the gap to four, 50-46. Morningside responded with a 14-2 run to push the margin back to 16, 66-50.
The Lancers fought back to within seven, 68-61, but Morningside did enough down the stretch to keep the margin from getting closer.
Eight of Harper’s team-high 17 points came in the final five minutes. He also led the team in rebounds and was among the team leaders in assists and steals.
“They were double-teaming Tyrell on the catch, and he did a good job of finding the open man. He was giving guys some good looks,” Authier said, noting that Pappas also shows that level of ability. “Nobody can guard Tyrell but Tyrell. Of late he’s done a good job of playing within himself.”
The Lancers (6-17, 2-12 GPAC) now prep for the longest GPAC trip of the season, to Jamestown, North Dakota on Wednesday. Though the trip is a long one, requiring an overnight stay, Authier is looking forward to the opportunity.
“I enjoy this group. I’m looking forward to spending more time with them, continuing to build on the relationships,” he said.
MORNINGSIDE (11-7)
Trey Powers 3-8 0-0 9, Zach Imig 3-6 0-0 6, Joey Skoff 5-9 1-2 12, Aidan Vanderloo 8-15 2-3 19, Ely Doble 5-9 0-0 10, Jack Dotzler 3-7 3-3 9, Tyler Vavrina 2-2 0-0 5, Will Pottebaum 0-1 0-1 0, Collin Hill 3-5 3-6 10. TOTALS: 32-62 9-15 80.
MOUNT MARTY (6-17)
Elijah Pappas 5-14 0-0 10, Gio Diaz 4-11 0-0 11, Tyrell Harper 6-12 4-6 17, Kade Stearns 2-7 0-0 6, Lincoln Jordre 0-0 0-0 0, Nick Coleman 6-12 0-0 14, Allen Wilson 4-5 0-0 10, Chase Altenburg 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 28-65 4-6 71.
At the half: MU 35-26. Three-Pointers: MMU 11-34 (Diaz 3-7, Stearns 2-7, Coleman 2-6, Wilson 2-2, Harper 1-4, Larson 1-3, Pappas 0-5). MU 7-13 (Powers 3-4, Skoff 1-3, Vanderloo 1-2, Vavrina 1-1, Hill 1-1, Imig 0-1, Pottebaum 0-1). Rebounds: MU 37 (Hill 8), MMU 30 (Harper 13). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, MU 13. Fouled Out: Pappas. Assists: MMU 14 (Pappas 5), MU 11 (Imig 4, Doble 4). Turnovers: MMU 14, MU 11. Blocked Shots: MMU 1 (Harper), MU 1 (Powers). Steals: MU 11 (four with 2), MMU 9 (Pappas 3, Harper 3). Attendance: 453.
