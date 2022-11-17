VERMILLION — The North Dakota State Bison completed a regular season sweep of the South Dakota Coyotes, as NDSU defeated USD in four sets, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
NDSU improves to 20-9 (13-4 Summit League) while USD falls to 26-3 (15-2 Summit League). The loss snaps a 13-game winning streak for the Coyotes. NDSU broke USD’s last 13-game winning streak on Sept. 27, winning that match in five sets in Fargo.
“We didn’t execute when we needed to,” Coyotes outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke said. “That’s a match we want back. It was match we wanted back before so if we get another chance, I’m confident we’ll do what we’re supposed to do.”
While the Bison did not go on too many extended runs in the contest, they kept USD out of system throughout the match.
“The game came in waves,” Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson said. “North Dakota State did a very good job of playing defense and extending rallies. There were a few (rallies) that we all thought were close to a kill. (NDSU) kept chipping away and sending more balls over.”
USD was able to get NDSU out of system throughout the match, but the Bison made the plays they needed to out of system. When NDSU got USD out of system, the Coyotes struggled to get a rhythm going in Williamson’s eyes.
“We’re a team than can score quite a few points in our system,” she said. “We were missing inside or away from where we needed the ball to be for our hitters to go up and take some big swings.”
Williamson said the errors the Coyotes made through the match are correctable. Still, Thursday was one of the few games this season where it was harder for USD to adjust in-game.
“We’ve been able to correct (errors) in-game,” she said. “We’ve been able to correct it maybe by set rather than having to go back to the full match. We’ve been lucky this year to be able to learn through wins. With this only being our third loss, I think our team is they’re aware that they didn’t execute at as high of a rate tonight.”
Juhnke led the Coyotes with 19 kills and 18 digs. Madi Woodin registered 49 set assists. Kylen Sealock added 14 kills for the Coyotes.
NDSU was led by Syra Tanchin’s 22 kills. Kelley Johnson added 46 set assists, while Logan O’Brien registered 16 digs.
Williamson cycled through her entire bench in the match because she felt in situations the team needed different personnel on the floor.
“We’re trying to utilize people’s strengths,” she said. “We’re trying to find ways to put our team in the best position that we can to win matches. Our team has handled it well. We haven’t always used our depth as much throughout the season.”
One aspect that Williamson wants to team to be better at Saturday is its transition offense, adding the team never got going in that aspect during Thursday’s game.
“We didn’t execute at as high of a rate tonight,” Williamson said. “Going into Saturday, we ask the question, ‘Who do you want to be?’ It’s walking out of here with our heads held high and understanding that we still tried our best. We didn’t execute at as high of a level but who do you want to be at practice tomorrow? Who do we want to be going into Saturday (with it being) our last home game in front of our home fans. That’s something that we take a lot of pride in.”
The Coyotes will get a chance to close out the regular season with a win in front of the SCSC crowd against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Saturday. Game time is set for 4:45 p.m. following USD’s football game against Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome.
