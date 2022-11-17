VERMILLION — The North Dakota State Bison completed a regular season sweep of the South Dakota Coyotes, as NDSU defeated USD in four sets, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 25-23 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.

NDSU improves to 20-9 (13-4 Summit League) while USD falls to 26-3 (15-2 Summit League). The loss snaps a 13-game winning streak for the Coyotes. NDSU broke USD’s last 13-game winning streak on Sept. 27, winning that match in five sets in Fargo.

