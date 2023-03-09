ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming and diving snagged five top 20 finishes, including a pair of top 10 placings, during Thursday’s opening day of the National Invitational Championships presented by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.

Zachary Kopp, a senior, swam to a fourth-place finish in the ‘A’ final of the 50 free, touching the wall in 20.00 for the highest individual placing for a Coyote swimmer in the short history of these championships. Kopp, the Summit League runner-up in the event, beat Summit League champion Elliott Irwin of Lindenwood, who was sixth in 20.12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.