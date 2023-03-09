ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming and diving snagged five top 20 finishes, including a pair of top 10 placings, during Thursday’s opening day of the National Invitational Championships presented by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
Zachary Kopp, a senior, swam to a fourth-place finish in the ‘A’ final of the 50 free, touching the wall in 20.00 for the highest individual placing for a Coyote swimmer in the short history of these championships. Kopp, the Summit League runner-up in the event, beat Summit League champion Elliott Irwin of Lindenwood, who was sixth in 20.12.
Jack Berdahl, a sophomore, swam 24.89 to win the ‘B’ final of the 50 breaststroke and finish 11th. He had posted a 25.08 time in the morning prelims to qualify for the ‘B’ final.
Kopp was joined by Mack Sathre, Alec Thomas and Brennon Conner on a fifth-place 200 free relay quartet that clocked 1:20.49.
Then, Kopp anchored the 400 medley relay with a 44.57 split as the Coyotes placed 14th as Adam Fisher, Berdahl and Sathre proceeded Kopp.
The women’s 200 free relay foursome of Emily Kahn, Christina Spomer, Skyler Leverenz and Carson White placed 17th in 1:33.70 while the 400 medley relay quartet of Grace Schultz, Taylor Buhr, Cassie Ketterling and Kahn were 31st in 3:47.18.
Fisher, a sophomore, missed out on the finals of the 50 backstroke with a 26th place finish in 22.95 while Parker Sonnabend, a junior, was 27th in the 50 breaststroke in 25.52.
Friday’s day two schedule includes five individual events as well as the 800 free relay and 200 medley relay. Action begins with prelims at 8:30 a.m. (CT) and finals at 5 p.m. (CT).
