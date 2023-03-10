ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming and diving came away with a pair of top 20 finishes during Friday’s second day of the National Invitational Championships presented by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
The Coyote men placed seventh in the 200 medley relay and the women finished 14th in the 800 free relay to account for the lone scoring events on the day.
The foursome of Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Mack Sathre and Zachary Kopp clocked 1:28.00 in the 200 medley relay, marking the second top 10 relay finish of the meet for the men.
Meanwhile, the women’s quartet of Emily Kahn, Camilla Brogger-Andersen, Skyler Leverenz and Tatum O’Shea were timed in 7:28.13 in the 800 free relay.
South Dakota did not advance any individuals to the evening finals from the morning prelims, but came extremely close.
Berdahl, a sophomore, finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 54.61 and missing qualifying for the finals by :0.01 seconds.
The men’s foursome of Matthew Sorbe, Keegan Henning, Brennon Conner and Parker Sonnabend placed 26th in the 800 free relay in 6:47.74.
The women’s quartet of Ashley Van Dyne, Skylar Welle, Cassie Ketterling and Christina Spomer were clocked in 1:43.72 while placing 35th in the 200 medley relay.
Saturday’s final day schedule includes six individual events as well as the 400 free relay. Action begins with prelims at 8:30 a.m. (CT) and finals at 5 p.m. (CT).
