ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming and diving came away with a pair of top 20 finishes during Friday’s second day of the National Invitational Championships presented by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.

The Coyote men placed seventh in the 200 medley relay and the women finished 14th in the 800 free relay to account for the lone scoring events on the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.