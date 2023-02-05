The Mount Marty women outlasted Hastings 54-50 in Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Kaela Martinez and Eve Millar each had 12 points for Mount Marty (7-17, 4-14 GPAC). Briona Jensen posted 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Kaity Hove added four assists in the victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.