The Mount Marty women outlasted Hastings 54-50 in Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Kaela Martinez and Eve Millar each had 12 points for Mount Marty (7-17, 4-14 GPAC). Briona Jensen posted 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Kaity Hove added four assists in the victory.
Allison Bauer led Hastings (9-15, 5-13 GPAC) with 13 points. Katharine Hamburger grabbed 13 rebounds.
Mount Marty added two points to its lead in each of the first three quarters, thanks to a 17-9 edge in points off turnovers. The Lancers hit six straight free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.
Mount Marty begins its final road trip of the season on Wednesday, heading to Dordt.
