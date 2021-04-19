The Yankton High School Athletic Awards program will be held Thursday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Yankton High School gym.
Head coaches and advisors will be present at the awards programs to recognize their students.
Spectators will be limited due to COVID. Each student receiving an award will be given four vouchers to use as they wish. Admission will not be charged. Yankton School District employees and Scholarship/Award Presenters will be allowed to attend without a voucher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.