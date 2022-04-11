VERMILLION — University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster sat at a table in his home on Friday night, staring at piles of information on the candidates to become the next women’s basketball coach at USD.
When a friend texted to ask what he was up to, he sent back a photo of the piles of papers, which included summaries of the top candidates.
“He starts popping off a couple names: ‘What about this one?’ ‘This one?’ I’m like, ‘How did you know that?’” Herbster said during the announcement of Kayla Karius as the Coyote women’s basketball coach. “We go back and forth, back and forth. And just by texting back and forth, he said, ‘I know who you’re going to hire. You’re going to hire Karius.’
“So he actually, probably, knew me better than I knew where I was going. But he also knew before I did that we were going to hire Kayla.”
For Karius, the 11th coach in Coyote women’s basketball history, the decision to return to the program where she spent two years as an assistant from 2016-18 was simple.
“It’s really a no-brainer opportunity for myself, for my first head coaching job and to join a program I so familiar with already, to come back to a town I am so familiar with already and have recruited a lot of players to,” she said. “For us as a family, to know Vermillion and love it, and get back with all the people that are here, we’re thrilled.”
Karius spent the past four years at other programs — three at the University of Wisconsin in her home state, this past season at Drake. While she learned a number of things along the way, two lessons stood out.
“Number one, know who you are,” she said. “I know what Vermillion is like, what USD is like, and what you have to sell to young players. I love what USD is, what Vermillion is about.”
The second has to do with the team’s identity.
“You have to know who you are, talk about it, buy into it,” she said. “Some of the things that have worked here in the past are things we’ll try to continue. We’re going to stick with the identity of great, hard-nosed defense, and we’ll establish our offensive identity as we go.”
When Herbster interviewed Karius as part of the hiring process, it brought back memories of another former Coyote assistant who was hired as a head coach at USD: Leanne Williamson, whose volleyball team advanced to the NCAA tournament this past fall.
“Kayla came in with a lot of confidence and the ability to articulate her vision for the program,” he said. “When we hired Leann, I had always seen her as an assistant coach. When we interviewed her, she blew us away with her ability to present her vision.
“It was similar with Kayla. When we sat down with her as a head coaching candidate, she had the same sense of confidence, the same feel. We knew right away that she had the ‘it’ factor that will help make her successful.”
USD president Sheila Gestring sensed it as well.
“Without a doubt, Kayla Karius, ‘Coach K,’ certainly rose to the top,” Gestring said. “That family person, she knows character, she knows community, she knows X’s and O’s, and she knows the kind of staff she wants to bring in to continue that culture.”
Karius takes over a program that earned its first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2022. Four seniors, including three starters, graduated from that squad. Karius had helped recruit all four of those seniors, as well as returning player Allison Peplowski.
Karius was familiar with most of the other returning players as well.
“Last (Sunday) night I got to spend time with the players,” she said. “What was cool for me was that, only two of the 12 were players I hadn’t had at least one phone conversation with, wither it was calling for USD or because I was still recruiting in the Midwest.”
The Coyotes’ other two returning starters — Maddie Krull and Kyah Watson — are currently listed in the transfer portal. Being in the portal allows them to explore their options, but does allow them to return to USD, if they wish.
Besides getting to know her returning players and those who had committed to USD, Karius is focused on building a coaching staff.
“I want to assemble a staff of great people who will guide our players,” she said.
