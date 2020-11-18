Patrick Beeman and his players knew nothing would be ‘normal’ about the 2020 football season.
There were going to be new obstacles to overcome and new restrictions to deal with, but all they wanted at Gayville-Volin High School was an opportunity to play.
And as many games as possible.
“I was very proud of the way our kids handled the entire season,” said Beeman, the head coach of the Raiders.
“I believe they understood the bigger picture and were happy we got six games in.”
Gayville-Volin, like a handful of school districts across the state, went to remote learning with no activities for a period of nearly two weeks (Sept. 23-Oct. 6). That meant a sudden halt in the middle of the season of the Raiders, who could not gather as a team and do their normal team activities.
“That was a difficult time for everyone involved in the program as we lost a couple of contests that we could not make up,” Beeman said.
Shuffling of the schedule became a common occurrence during the high school football season, and there were also numerous cancellations. Gayville-Volin experienced both, and the Raiders had games against Alcester-Hudson and Scotland canceled.
When Gayville-Volin came out of its remote learning period, the Raiders had to squeeze their final three regular season games into a seven-day span — Friday (win over Centerville), Monday (win over Avon) and the following Friday (loss to Corsica-Stickney).
“That proved to be pretty challenging physically for our kids,” said Beeman, whose team finished with a 2-4 record. “Their bodies were definitely feeling it, but again they were happy to just play.”
Even if that meant only six games.
Of the 19 South Dakota football teams in the Press & Dakotan coverage area, Gayville-Volin and Parkston were the only ones to play six games during the regular season. Four others played seven games.
John Krogstrand, assistant Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), estimated that nearly 80 originally scheduled games over the 10 weeks of regular season action were either rescheduled, postponed or canceled at some point.
While there was some understandable disappointment to lose those two games, the Gayville-Volin players didn’t let it halt their desire to do everything they could to finish out the season, according to Beeman.
“They continued to wear their masks and make good choices to help us get as many games in as we could,” he said.
Wearing masks — not during games for players on the field, though — was only one small new wrinkle to the 2020 season for area football teams.
Not only did Gayville-Volin, in particular, not have in-person classes in the spring, its summer months saw different restrictions, approved by the SDHSAA. For one, players missed out on the chance to attend a team camp, and there were limitations on the number of players who could be together at a certain time.
As a result?
“So we likely were not as prepared when August rolled around as we often are,” Beeman said.
Once practices began in early August, things started to normalize a bit, he added, but there were still new tasks involved for coaches and players.
“The health screenings and temperature taking became just part of the ‘normal’ as the season went on,” Beeman said.
As teams traveled for games, players wore masks and sat in assigned seats, which made those bus rides ‘weird,’ according to Bon Homme head coach Byron Pudwill.
It all meant that teams were at the mercy of COVID-19 as to whether they would even have a game in a specific week, he added.
Once teams took the field for games, there was certainly a different feel, according to Pudwill: Players engaged in the usual level of contact, but then waved at each other in lieu of a post-game handshake.
Pudwill’s Cavaliers finished the season 2-6 and lost in the opening round of the Class 9AA playoffs.
One of the area teams that wasn’t affected nearly to the level of, say, Gayville-Volin was Vermillion.
While the Tanagers did have players miss some time due to close contacts, they didn’t have a player test positive for COVID-19 this season, according to head coach Andy Homan.
“I do know overall that other teams were way more affected by this than us,” said Homan, whose squad finished with a 2-6 record.
Vermillion was, though, affected in the same way every other team was. The Tanagers wore masks at team meetings, in the weight room, in the locker room and on the bus, and underwent temperature checks before each practice and game.
There were also attendance limitations for home games inside the DakotaDome.
It all made for plenty of uncertainty throughout the season, according to Homan.
“As a coach it was nerve wrecking wondering if you would have a player test positive by getting COVID outside of the sport or school,” he said.
Also anytime you got and email or text, was it something about a player testing positive or being a close contact.
“I think for everyone, it did bring on a lot of extra stress factors and played a big part of thinking of all the ‘what ifs,’” Homan said.
Despite all of the uncertainty and hiccups along the way, the high school football season was able to be completed through the seven championship games last week at the DakotaDome.
The 2020 season isn’t one that’s likely to ever be forgotten, according to Gayville-Volin’s Beeman.
“I am glad the state put together a plan allowing the kids to play,” he said. “Our kids and their parents are wonderful to work with and made it an enjoyable year.”
