EDITOR’S NOTE: This is latest installment of a series from the Press & Dakotan’s Bailey Zubke, as he explores amateur baseball and the South Central League for the first time.
TABOR — The regular season came and went, but for seven of the nine South Central League teams, the battle for league supremacy was just beginning.
The District 6B Tournament started July 22 and came to a close Saturday in Tabor. Scotland was originally scheduled to host the district tournament, but was unable to field a team this season, and Tabor stepped up to the plate.
My one previous trip to Tabor was arguably the most entertaining night of the season, with a dramatic Lesterville win over Tabor on Czech Days. Tabor didn’t disappoint then, and the two games Saturday night didn’t disappoint either.
With seven teams in the district this season, there were five qualifying spots up for grabs over nine days. There were two elimination games, and Menno played in both game after entering as the bottom seed this season.
“We have a great league,” Menno manager Ryan Liebl said. “We’re strong at the top and everybody can hit in this league. Once you get to Mitchell, you never know what to expect.”
Menno eliminated Irene July 25 and eliminated Freeman Saturday to claim the final qualifying spot. Menno tied for the top seed in the regular season in 2020 and missed the state tournament. For Menno, making a state tournament appearance will hopefully keep kids coming back for years to come.
“It’s huge mental wise, because it keeps kids coming back,” Liebl said. “We didn’t want to have two years in a row where we didn’t get to state, especially after last year being tied for the one seed and not getting in. We needed this and we’re just glad to get there.”
Menno’s resiliency and battle from behind to claim a spot at state shows what this league and district is all about. The South Central League and District 6B is competitive and strong from top to bottom.
Crofton defeated Lesterville to take the District 6B crown for the second consecutive year. Crofton entered as the top seed and Lesterville was the three seed. Lesterville pulled off an ‘upset’ of sorts to make the championship game, beating the second seeded Wynot in the semifinals.
Tabor is the other qualifier, beating Menno to be representative three. From the nine regular season games I attended, I had no idea which teams would qualify and which teams would be eliminated, and that speaks to the level of competition in the district.
“It’s a tough league, we’re all pretty evenly matched one through seven,” Liebl said. “It’s one of those deals when you get to the region tournaments, your best players are going to step up and you just have to hit and play defense.”
The crowds for both games didn’t disappoint. There was no surprise to see a strong showing of Crofton and Lesterville supporters, but the Menno-Freeman game had a solid crowd at a neutral site.
The player draft following the region championship was a unique thing to sit in on as well. Players from Freeman and Irene were selected by their district counterparts as “pick-up players” for the state tournament starting today (Wednesday) in Mitchell.
There is a highly competitive aspect of amateur baseball in South Dakota, but there is also a friendly community feel to those involved in the game. The passion for baseball filled with the competitive edge every person desires makes amateur baseball something unique and enjoyable for everyone.
