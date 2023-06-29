ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria downed Parkston 15-5 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Luke Bormann and Carter Sommer each had two hits for Parkston. Caden Donahue and Brayden Jervik each doubled, with Donahue driving in two runs. Kaleb Weber, James Deckert, Will Jodozi and Adam Doering each had a hit in the effort.
Brody Boettcher took the loss.
Junior Legion
Hartington 5, Wayne 4
WAYNE, Neb. — Hartington scored the game-winning run on a hit batter in the bottom of the eighth, claiming a 5-4 victory over Wayne in American Legion Juniors action on Thursday.
Brayden Reifenrath had two hits and Brady Hochstein doubled for Hartington. Koby Detlefson, Dylan Taylor, Jaymison Cattau and Keaton Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Jared Rutar pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the victory. Detlefson started, striking out seven in his seven innings of work.
S.F. Post 911 4-10, Elk Point-Jefferson 3-11
SIOUX FALLS — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Sioux Falls Post 911 11-10 in the nightcap, earning a split in their American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader on Thursday.
Ashton Fairbanks had two hits and two RBI for EPJ. Wyatt Herrity also had two hits. Keaton Gale added a hit and Owen Rigg drove in two runs in the effort.
Landon Johnsen picked up the win, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings of work.
In the opener, Post 911 scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Elk Point-Jefferson 4-3.
Grayson Girard, Gale and Herrity each had a hit for EPJ.
Gale took the loss, striking out four in the complete game effort.
14-Under
Vermillion 10, Dakota Valley 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion scored seven runs in the second inning on the way to a 10-0 victory over Dakota Valley in 14-under baseball action on Thursday at Prentis Park.
Nolan Nygren and Padraig Fulton each had two hits for Vermillion. Reise Pittman posted a triple and three RBI. Grant Roerig, Luke Jensen and Tysen Hovden each had a hit, with Jensen driving in two runs in the victory.
Aidan Limbeck had two hits and Tate Cornelsen added a hit for Dakota Valley.
Ryan Vitt picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest. Will Schnabel took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Tyndall 9-2, Crofton 7-3
TYNDALL — Tyndall and Crofton split a 14-under baseball doubleheader on Thursday in Tyndall.
In the opener, Tyndall scored six runs in the third inning to claim a 9-7 victory.
Madden Merkwan went 3-for-3 with a double for Tyndall. Ethan Wagner had two hits. Major Aarstad, Mason Jolly, Carter Smith and Cale Cooper each had a hit in the victory.
Cooper Mudder picked up the win, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings of work. Calvin Caba had 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for Tyndall, striking out two.
Crofton won a shortened nightcap 3-2. Hunter Sobotka had the lone hit for Tyndall. Alex Adler took the loss.
Platte-Geddes 9-7, Winner 7-5
WINNER — Platte-Geddes scored a pair of two-run victories over Winner in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Platte-Geddes scored six runs in the second inning and held on for a 9-7 victory
Dalton Ebel and Chris Baas each had two hits, with Baas driving in two runs, for Platte-Geddes. Asher Kott doubled and Remington Meyerink added a hit in the victory.
Four different pitchers worked for Platte-Geddes, with Hayes DeVries and Tommy Nelson each striking out three batters.
Platte-Geddes scored five runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 7-5 victory in the nightcap.
Nelson and Ryker Nachtigal each doubled and singled, with Nelson driving in two runs, for Platte-Geddes. Ebel and Kenyon Kuiper each had a hit and two RBI. Kott, Baas, Isaac Leader and Kyler Strand each had a hit in the victory.
Ebel picked up the win. Nachtigal struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
