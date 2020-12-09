VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball has rescheduled Oklahoma for this nonconference season announced Wednesday by Coyote head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. The Coyotes will face the Sooners at 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
The teams were originally scheduled to meet as a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, but Oklahoma exited the tournament due to contact tracing in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sooners are under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Sherri Coale, who led Oklahoma to 19-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2000 to 2018 with three Final Fours. Oklahoma sits 0-2 this season with losses to Houston and Georgia. The Sooners’ high-powered offense ranks 39th nationally at 82 points per game. OU has been led by junior Madi Williams with 21.5 points per game while sophomore Gabby Gregory has pitched in 15.5 per contest. Junior Taylor Robertson – the nation’s leading 3-point shooter a year ago – has connected on 5-of-11 from behind the arc early this season.
The Coyotes have a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in Plitzuweit’s four years with the program. South Dakota has been led by the play of senior Liv Korngable early this season, transitioning from role player to leading scorer at 18 points per game. She also leads the league in assists (6.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (4.5). Senior Hannah Sjerven has put up 16.7 points, nine boards and 2.3 blocks per game to date. Senior Chloe Lamb rounds out the trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points per game.
South Dakota begins its three-game road stretch with Wichita State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.