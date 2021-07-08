TABOR — Jalen Wieseler broke a 3-3 tie with a home run in the ninth, lifting Wynot to a 4-3 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jalen Wieseler also doubled for Wynot. Scott Morrison had two hits and two RBI. Ryan HEimes and Nate Wieseler each had two hits. Jackson Sudbeck added a hit in the victory.
Austin White and Sam Caba each doubled and singled for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl had a hit and two RBI. Hunter Hallock added a hit.
Jalen Wieseler pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. White took the loss in relief, striking out five in his six innings of work.
Wynot hosts Lesterville on Sunday. Tabor hosts Irene on Sunday.
Tappers 3, Lesterville 1
The Yankton Tappers got two hits each from Billy Hancock and Rand Thygeson in a 3-1 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Hancock went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Thygeson tripled and doubled. Julito Fazzini, Mason Townsend and Nick Martinez each had a hit in the victory.
Michael Drotzman and Cam Schiltz each had two hits for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon and Tanner Skorepa each added a hit.
Austin Wise pitched seven innings, striking out eight, for the win. Thygeson pitched a scoreless ninth for the save. Drotzmann went the distance in the loss, striking out six.
The Tappers host Wynot on July 15. Lesterville travels to Wynot on Sunday.
Crofton 6, Irene 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Corey Roach had three hits to lead Crofton past Irene 6-4 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Austin Hegge, James Kaiser, Seth Wiebelhaus, Ben Hegge and Jared Wiebelhaus each had a hit in the win.
Simon Healy and Marcus Van Driel doubled for Irene. Dustin Livingston, Tate Gale and Bryant Knodel each had a hit.
Capp Bengston pitched six innings for the win, with Collin Schwayer pitching the final three innings for the save. Jameson Kleinsasser took the loss.
Crofton hosts Freeman on Sunday. Irene travels to Tabor on Sunday.
Parkston 4, Mount Vernon 1
MOUNT VERNON — Four different Parkston players had two hits each as the Mudcats shut down Mount Vernon 4-1 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jeff Harris doubled and singled, driving in two, for Parkston. Dan Bonte, Matt Malloy and Nate Doering each had two hits. Zach Uttecht homered, Dylan Mogck doubled and Spencer Freudenthal added a hit in the victory.
Brady Albrecht, Bradley Dean, Cameron Deinert, Briggs Havlik and Koby Larson each had a hit for Mount Vernon.
Jake Weber went the distance in the win. Luke Tiesler took the loss, striking out nine in his seven innings of work.
