EAGLE, Neb. — Mount Marty improved by six strokes over its first round score, but dropped one spot in the team standings to place 19th in the Blue River Invitational men’s golf tournament. The two-round event concluded on Thursday.
Iowa Western shot back-to-back 281s to win the team title with a 10-under 562. Indian Hills, which led by five strokes after the opening round, finished second at 6-under 566. Southeast (580), Doane (584) and Dordt (587) rounded out the first five.
Briar Cliff’s Andrew Arndorfer and Indian Hills’ Damian Osner each finished at 136 to head the way. Iowa Western’s Jason Kolbas (137) and Gus Sjoberg (138), Indian Hills’ Cole Davis (141) and Hastings’ Gabe Escalera (141) rounded out the top six.
MMU finished with a two-day score of 686, shooting a 340 on Thursday. The Lancers were led by Damion Bresee, who finished at 10-over 153. Jackson Faber (167), Wileam Cam (168), Caleb Kirschenmann (198) and Trey Vande Kop (228) completed the Lancers’ scorecard.
