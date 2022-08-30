SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles dropped a pair of close decisions in a girls’ tennis triangular on Tuesday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley edged the Gazelles 5-4. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski and Frannie Kouri won in singles. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski, and Kouri and Paige Mitzel won in doubles.
O’Gorman topped the Gazelles 6-3. Nora and Sabrina Krajewski won in singles, then teamed up for a doubles win.
Yankton, 8-5, travels to Mitchell on Friday to take on Mitchell and Pierre. Start time for the triangular is 11 a.m.
BRANDON VALLEY 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Marie Pelletier 10-4; Michaela Jerke BV def. Sabrina Krajewski 10-6; Addison Meyers BV def. Paige Mitzel 10-8; Frannie Kouri Y def. Claire Siverhus 10-5; Teya Badger BV def. Addison Gordon 10-7; Keera Kriech BV def. Meagan Scott 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Pelletier-Jerke 10-7; Mitzel-Kouri Y def. Melia Thelen-Meyers 10-5; Badger-Kriech BV def. Gordon-Kara Koerner 10-6
JV: Thelen BV def. Koerner 10-2; Reagan Morrell BV def. Sienna Cuka 8-2
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Maya Jamous 4-6, 6-2, (10-3); Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ashlyn Garry 7-5, 7-6 (7-3); Cecelia Bender OG def. Paige Mitzel 6-2, 6-1; Sydney Breit OG def. Frannie Kouri 6-2, 6-1; Lucy Koziara OG def. Kara Koerner 6-0, 6-1; Ellie Huber OG def. Meagan Scott 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Jamous-Garry 6-4, 4-6 (10-4); Bender-Breit OG def. Mitzel-Kouri 6-3, 6-3; Koziara-Huber OG def. Addison Gordon-Koerner 6-1, 6-0
JV: Savanah Crowe OG def. Sienna Cuka 6-1; Emily Walker OG def. Cuka 6-1; Crowe-Walker OG def. Cuka-Scott 10-0
