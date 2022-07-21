BASEBALL
CLASS A LEGION PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All games at higher seed. Game 1 to be played on Friday, July 22. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Saturday, July 23. Winners advance to state, July 27-31 in Rapid City. (Post 22 advances as host team.)
No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 Brookings
No. 14 Aberdeen at No. 3 Mitchell
No. 13 Spearfish at No. 4 Brandon Valley
No. 12 Watertown at No. 5 S.F. East
No. 11 S.F. West at No. 6 R.C. Post 320
No. 10 Yankton at No. 7 Harrisburg
No. 9 Pierre at No. 8 Renner
CLASS A JR. LEGION PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All games at higher seed. Game 1 to be played on Friday, July 22. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Saturday, July 23. Winners advance to state, July 27-31 in Sioux Falls. (S.F. West advances as host team.)
No. 15 R.C. Post 320 at No. 1 S.F. East
No. 14 Pierre at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Bullets
No. 13 Yankton at No. 3 Watertown
No. 11 Mitchell at No. 4 R.C. Post 22 Expos
No. 10 Harrisburg Maroon at No. 5 Renner
No. 9 Harrisburg Gold at Brookings
No. 8 Aberdeen at No. 7 Brandon Valley
S.D. REGION 3B LEGION
July 20-23 at Vermillion
Wednesday, July 20
Vermillion 11, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 4
Dakota Valley 9, Lennox 2
Vermillion 10, S.F. Post 911 0, 5 innings
Dakota Valley 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 6, 8 innings
Thursday, July 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 0, 5 innings, BAH eliminated
Lennox 14, S.F. Post 911 4, 5 innings, S.F. Post 911 eliminated
Vermillion 2, Dakota Valley 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 11, Lennox 7, Lennox eliminated
Friday, July 22
GAME 9: Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Dakota Valley, 5 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Vermillion vs. Game 9 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
IF NECESSARY: Noon
S.D. REGION 4B LEGION
July 19-23 at Menno
Tuesday, July 19
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) 11, Tabor 8
Platte-Geddes 14, Parkston 7
Wednesday, July 20
MVPCS 23, Alexandria 5, 3 innings
Platte-Geddes 14, Menno-Scotland 4
Thursday, July 21
Parkston 14, Alexandria 2, Alexandria eliminated
Tabor 11, Menno-Scotland 10, Menno-Scotland eliminated
Platte-Geddes 4, MVPCS 0
Friday, July 22
GAME 8: Parkston vs. Tabor, 5 p.m.
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. MVPCS, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
CHAMPIONSHIP: Platte-Geddes vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
NEB. AREA C-1 LEGION
July 22-26 at Neligh, Neb.
Friday, July 22
GAME 1: No. 1 Battle Creek vs. No. 6 Ord, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 2 Creighton-Plainview vs. PWG, 5 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 3 Neligh vs. No. 4 Crofton, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 25
GAME 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: To Follow
NEB. AREA C-2 TOURN.
July 22-26 at Pender, Neb.
Friday, July 22
GAME 2: No. 2 Tekamah-Herman vs. No. 5 Ponca, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 3 WPHD vs. No. 4 Hartington, 5 p.m.
GAME 1: No. 1 Pender vs. No. 6 Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
GAME 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 25
GAME 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: To Follow
S.D. VFW 14U CLASS A TOURN.
July 22-24 at Winner
Friday, July 22
Madison Maroon vs. Dakota Valley 14s, 12:30 p.m.
Mobridge vs. Belle Fourche II, 2:30 p.m.
Flandreau vs. West Central, 5:30 p.m.
Lennox 14s vs. Winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Madison-DV loser vs. Mobridge-BV loser, 11:30 a.m.
Flandreau-WC loser vs. Lennox-Winner loser, 1:30 p.m.
Madison-DV winner vs. Mobridge-BV winner, 3:30 p.m.
Flandreau-WC winner vs. Lennox-Winner winner, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
S.D. VFW 14U CLASS B TOURN.
July 22-24 at Bryant
Friday, July 22
Scotland-Menno vs. Hamlin II, 11 a.m.
Parkston Blue vs. Onida, 1:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Garretson, 4:15 p.m.
Centerville vs. Clark Area, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
SM-Hamlin loser vs. Parkston-Onida loser, 10 a.m.
MVP-Garretson loser vs. Centerville-Clark loser, 1 p.m.
SM-Hamlin winner vs. Parkston-Onida winner, 4 p.m.
MVP-Garretson winner vs. Centerville-Clark winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
NEB. CLASS C JUNIOR LEGION
July 16-20 at Creighton, Neb.
Saturday, July 16
Pender 11, PWG 1
Imperial 11, Tri-County 3
Malcolm 5, Wakefield 0
DBC 7, Creighton 3
Monday, July 18
PWG 6 Tri-County 4, Tri-County eliminated
Wakefield 11, Creighton 2, Creighton eliminated
Imperial 9, Pender 5
Malcolm 10, DCB 2
Tuesday, July 19
Pender 8, Wakefield 2, Wakefield eliminated
DCB 14, PWG 11, PWG eliminated
Malcolm 7, Imperial 1
Wednesday, July 20
Imperial 12, DCB 9, DCB eliminated
Malcolm 10, Pender 2, Pender eliminated
Thursday, July 21
CHAMPIONSHIP: Malcolm 6, Imperial 0
DISTRICT 6B AMATEUR TOURN.
July 22-30 at Freeman
Friday, July 22
GAME 1: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 5 Crofton, 6 p.m.
GAME 2: No. 3 Freeman vs. No. 6 Menno, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
GAME 3: No. 1 Lesterville vs. Game 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: No. 2 Tabor vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 26
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 30
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 5B AMATEUR TOURN.
July 21-29 at Corsica
Thursday, July 21
Dimock-Emery 6, Mount Vernon 2
Friday, July 22
GAME 2: No. 2 Alexandria vs. No. 7 Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 3 Platte vs. No. 6 Parkston, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
GAME 4: No. 1 Winner-Colome vs. Dimock-Emery, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
GAME 7: Mount Vernon vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
GAME 8: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2 or #3)
Friday, July 29
GAME 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #4)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B AMATEUR TOURN.
July 22-30 at Larchwood, Iowa
Friday, July 22
GAME 1: No. 5 Akron Rebels vs. No. 4 LCW Dirt Devils, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
GAME 2: No. 3 Elk Point Colt 45s vs. No. 2 Larchwood Diamonds, 2 p.m.
GAME 3: No. 1 Garretson Blue Jays vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #1)
