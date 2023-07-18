ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson Post 134 Huskies head coach John Gale knew the challenge of going into an elimination game with only three pitchers available.
“Last year, we got in the same position against Vermillion (the eventual state champion) where we were out of pitching,” he said.
With a younger team, EPJ fell short against Vermillion last year. This year, the Huskies used just two pitchers in an elimination game as they defeated Lennox Post 174 6-3 Tuesday night at Todd Larsen Field to force the winner-take all contest tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. for the Region 3B Legion baseball crown.
“They don’t quit,” Gale said. “They don’t let up. They got down a little bit, but they kept battling. Every one of them will step up and do everything I ask of them.”
Gale called upon Tayson Swatek to take the mound. Swatek, who “hasn’t pitched a ton this year,” struck out five batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched, giving up three runs on four hits as he earned the victory.
“I had butterflies going into (the game) because it was a big game,” Swatek said. “If you don’t have butterflies, you are not caring enough. My team rallied around me. The bats got going, which helps when you pitch.”
Swatek credited the confidence Gale puts in his players as a big reason for his success on the mound in the game.
“I love Coach John Gale,” Swatek said. “He treats his kids well and gets them fired up when they need to be. He loves to get the dugout going and it helps rally the team.”
After Lennox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, EPJ registered five hits in the bottom of the first on its way to a 3-1 lead after the opening inning.
“Up and down the lineup, we are pretty tough,” Gale said. “Our seven, eight and nine hitters could hit just about anywhere in the order. Our top guys get it done. They get on base.”
Ty Trometer and Swatek registered RBI hits in the bottom of the second to extend EPJ’s lead to 5-1 in the second inning.
In relief for Swatek on the mound, Trometer allowed only one hit in 1 2/3 innings pitched.
After Lennox got within three runs in the fifth a Kayden Moore RBI bunt single helped EPJ reclaim a four-run lead, 6-2.
Trometer, Keaton Gale, Noah McDermott and Moore had two hits apiece. Hunter Geary and Keaton Gale scored two runs apiece, while six Huskies registered an RBI each in the contest.
For Lennox, Isaac Bambas struck out four batters in six innings pitched. He gave up six runs (four earned) on 11 hits.
Coach Gale is excited for his team to play a winner-take-all Region 3B Championship game tomorrow.
“This group of kids won a state football championship,” he said. “They were in the state basketball tournament. We took a team to the state wrestling tournament. They’ve had so much success. We didn’t get (to state) in club ball in the spring, but to get them (to state in the legion baseball season) this year would be the pinnacle. It’s a good group of kids.”
The Huskies will get reinforcements on the mound, as Keaton Gale will start tomorrow’s contest. Swatek said the team is feeling confident heading into the contest.
“I said it as we came off the field — nobody should want to play us right now,” Swatek said.
Swatek added that winning tomorrow’s contest would be “huge” for EPJ.
“(The fans) all stood on their feet here after game one,” he said. “I think they really want to see a game two victory and send us to State. I’m really excited (for the opportunity).”
