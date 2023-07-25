EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include upcoming matchups.
Harrisburg Gold’s Noah Boschee saw a first-pitch curveball that he didn’t swing at.
When he saw the same pitch the second time, his mindset was to “crush it.”
“It’s a great feeling to hit a home run in the first game of the state tournament,” Boschee said.
Boschee’s 3-run shot to left-center field gave Harrisburg the lead as it defeated the Aberdeen Smitty’s 6-2 in Game Two of the South Dakota Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“I’ve been dreaming about (hitting a home run like that) since I was a kid,” Boschee said. “Last year at the state tournament, I was a freshman and didn’t get a single hit. It’s good to come back this year and hit a big home run like that.”
Boschee went 2-for-3 in the game with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Harrisburg head coach Jake Adams liked the way his players got into the game after having early jitters.
“Noah hitting that home run to start us off relaxed a bit of our nerves,” Adams said.
On the mound, Eli Kokenge calmed down after Aberdeen started the game off with singles from Drew Salfrank and Zane Backous and retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. Kokenge finished with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched, allowing two runs on six hits.
“(Kokenge) is always lights out for us,” Adams said.
Aberdeen’s Backous also showed calm after giving up the home run to Boschee as he retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced.
“Outside of that first inning I thought (Backous) pitched well and kept their hitters off balance,” said Aberdeen head coach Brandon Kusler.
“Zane did a good job on the mound battling and dissecting a really tough lineup.”
Backous struck out four Harrisburg batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing seven hits. Offensively, he registered four of Aberdeen’s seven hits, with Salfrank adding two hits.
In the top of the fifth, Aberdeen got the bases loaded with two outs as Jordan Smith came up with a timely 2-RBI single to get the Smitty’s within one, 3-2.
“(We were) finding a way to scratch, claw and find a way to get to them,” Kusler said. “Eventually, we did.”
Harrisburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead.
“I kept telling our guys to keep getting those runs back, keep same with our same approaches,” Adams said. We're one of the best-hitting teams out here. If we stick to our same approaches, we're going be just fine.”
All six Harrisburg runs in the contest were unearned.
“It’s very frustrating,” Kusler said. “Defense has been our Achilles heel all year. When we’re more solid defensively, typically, we’re playing pretty good baseball. When we’re making mistakes and giving teams extra bases and extra outs, that’s when they make you pay.”
In the top of the seventh, Backous and Smith reached, but Boschee closed the door and forced flyouts from Casey Vining and Phillip Zens to end the contest.
“It came down to the last inning,” Adams said. “They were one swing away from being right back into it. It was good to see our team fighting, not giving up and keeping the pressure on them.”
Boschee added that “adrenaline started kicking in a little bit” for him on the mound in the last two innings.
“As the outs got closer to the end of the game, it got a lot more exciting,” he said.
Aberdeen will play Renner in Game Six today (Wednesday) at 12:30 p.m., with Harrisburg playing Yankton in Game Eight today (Wednesday) at 7:30 p.m.. Both games are back at Riverside Field.
