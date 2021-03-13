VERMILLION — After waiting six months to play its home opener, the South Dakota football team left disappointed.
There were new suites and bleachers to unveil on the west end of the DakotaDome. There were new lights and sounds to showcase.
Ultimately, though, there wasn’t a victory.
Missouri State benefited from a handful of South Dakota mistakes and the Bears were able to defeat the No. 21-ranked Coyotes 27-24 on Saturday afternoon at the DakotaDome.
As one would imagine, the Coyotes (1-2) were quite frustrated.
“It’s brutal,” senior linebacker Jack Cochrane said.
“A lot of people contributed a lot to this facility, and players have a ton of pride in this program, but we fell below the expectation we have for each other.”
After the fall home opener was moved and the new home opener last month was rescheduled because of COVID, Saturday marked the third attempt at a home debut in the newly-renovated DakotaDome.
The $26-million project included a complete remodel of the west end, with a new concourse, bleachers and suites, as well as a new locker room and lounge for the players.
All that was missing was a win.
“It’s very disappointing,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.
“You put a lot of work into the game and there’s been a lot of work that’s been put into this facility, and the opportunity you have to open it. Our guys understood the importance of this opportunity.”
Missed opportunities ultimately doomed the Coyotes, who were 3-of-13 on third down, gave up six sacks, had an interception returned for a touchdown, missed a field goal, had another blocked and gave up a 100-yard kickoff return for a score.
“We had a lot of opportunities today, and we were bad in the red zone offensively,” Nielson said.
“When you get opportunities to score points, we have to value those possessions better.”
The Coyotes’ final two drives of the second quarter both got inside the 10-yard line, but they came away with three points.
The mishaps on the two field goals and the special teams slip-up were particularly damaging.
“Those are three major errors in the kicking game,” Nielson said.
The final score was deceiving in that a solid defensive performance by the Coyotes went to waste.
Missouri State (2-4), which was tied for the last pick in the preseason Valley poll, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.
“At times we played well; at times we executed, but obviously all we can think about now is the times we didnt executie, and it was more than it should’ve been,” Cochrane said.
One play after a pass was tipped at the line and caught by USD right tackle Austin Wallace, senior Kai Henry scored on an 8-yard run at the 2:32 mark of the first quarter.
Missouri State’s Montrae Braswell then returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
South Dakota redshirt freshman Travis Theis scored on a 31-yard run on the next drive, and the Coyotes took a 14-7 lead.
The Bears got three points back on their next drive, on a Jose Pizano 21-yard field goal. They then got an interception by Braswell on the next Coyote series and he ran it back 36 yards for a toucdhown, to give MSU a 17-14 lead.
South Dakota tied the score with a Mason Lorber 21-yard field goal with 4:33 remaining before halftime.
Coyote freshman quarterback Carson Camp hit redshirt freshman Carter Bell on a wide open 36-yard touchdown at the 7:48 mark of the third quarter, but the Bears answered with a Jeremiah Wilson 5-yard touchdown run at the 3:41 mark.
After the Coyotes had a field goal blocked on their first series of the fourth quarter, Missouri State converted one — a 28-yarder with 7:51 left — to take a 27-24 lead.
On its ensuing drive (which would be its last of the game), USD was unable to find anyone on a third-down pass and had to punt the ball away.
Missouri State then gained a first down with 3:07 and ran out the remainder of the time to secure the win.
Camp finished 22-of-34 passing for 339 yards, but was sacked six times. Henry rushed for 76 yards and Bell caught a team-high six passes for 106 yards.
The Coyotes ammassed 440 yards of total offense, but its defense held tough and only allowed the one touchdown.
“It was definitely an odd flow of the game,” Cochrane said. “I think we felt like we were in control for most of the game, but it doesn’t matter, we didn’t execute.”
Now that it was the last Valley team to play a home game this season, South Dakota hits the road again next week for a game at Youngstown State.
MISSOURI STATE (2-4) 7 10 10 0 — 27
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-2) 14 3 7 0 — 24
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
USD — Kai Henry, 8-yard run (Mason Lorber kick); 2:32
MSU — Montrae Braswell, 100-yard kick return (Jose Pizano kick); 2:21
USD — Travis Theis, 31-yard run (Lorber kick); 0:50
Second Quarter
MSU — Pizano, 21-yard field goal; 9:51
MSU — Braswell, 36-yard interception return (Pizano kick); 8:55
USD — Lorber, 21-yard field goal; 4:33
Third Quarter
USD — Carter Bell, 36-yard pass from Carson Camp (Lorber kick); 7:48
MSU — Jeremiah Wilson, 5-yard run (Pizano kick); 3:41
MSU — Pizano, 28-yard field goal; 7:51
