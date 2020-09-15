VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
SEVENTH GRADE
Sept. 14 Results
A — MITCHELL DEF. YANKTON 25-9, 25-6: YMS Serving — Kristen Churchwell 3 points; Kyra Zuck 2 points
B — YANKTON TIED MITCHELL 26-24, 14-19: YMS Serving — Jaden Schaefer 13 points, 10 aces
C — YANKTON TIED MITCHELL 25-15, 19-25: YMS Serving — Megan Brausey 11 points, 3 aces; Brooklyn Bentley 9 points, 2 aces
D — MITCHELL DEF. YANKTON 28-26, 27-25: YMS Serving — Megan Brausey 10 points, Grace Gaukel 8 points
