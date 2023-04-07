NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned a doubleheader sweep of Beresford in high school softball action on Friday.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 11:42 pm
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned a doubleheader sweep of Beresford in high school softball action on Friday.
Logan Miller went 3-for-3 with two doubles as Dakota Valley won the opener 9-2.
Mia Riibe doubled and singled, and Avry Trotter had two hits for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese and Brennan Trotter each doubled. Rachel Voegeli and Samantha Kimbell each had a hit in the victory.
Kennedy Merrigan had the lone Beresford hit.
Brennan Trotter struck out four batters in 3 1/3 innings for the win. Wiese struck out four of the five batters she faced. Brenna Dann took the loss, striking out three in four innings.
Dakota Valley scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a 16-1 rout in the nightcap.
Miller went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Annie Bourne had a triple and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Riibe, Brennan Trotter and Voegeli each had a hit in the victory.
Jaiden Johnson and Lily Seivert each had a hit for Beresford.
Voegeli picked up the win, striking out four in the three-inning contest. Dann took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 5-0, is off until an April 14 home contest against Tea Area. Beresford, 0-3, travels to Wagner for a doubleheader on Monday.
