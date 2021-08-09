VERMILLION — Three matches against NCAA tourney teams in 2020 highlight the 2021 South Dakota volleyball schedule released Monday by head coach Leanne Williamson.
The Coyotes’ 30-match schedule includes eight non-conference matches against teams that finished the abbreviated spring season with RPI’s in the top 100. Eleven of the 12 non-conference foes finished with a winning record during an NCAA season that was entirely pushed to the spring for most of the Division I teams in the nation.
South Dakota fashioned a 15-7 overall record in 2020 and won the Summit League tournament championship to earn the program’s second NCAA Division I tournament berth in the last three seasons.
NCAA tourney teams in Louisville, Missouri and Creighton dot the schedule this fall while the Coyotes will open the season against the Big Ten’s Northwestern Wildcats for the second time in the last four seasons. That’s three teams from Power Five conferences on this fall’s schedule.
South Dakota will take part in non-conference tournaments in Greeley, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, and Wichita, Kansas, as well as hosting the South Dakota Classic.
The 18-match Summit League slate begins inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Sept. 24 with the South Dakota Showdown Series against South Dakota State. The two teams will play in Brookings on Oct. 22.
St. Thomas of Saint Paul, Minnesota, makes the leap from DIII to DI and joins the Summit League this fall. The Tommies won 30 matches in their last full season of competition in 2019. St. Thomas and South Dakota will square off inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Oct. 7.
South Dakota, by virtue of winning the 2019 Summit League regular season title, will host the 2021 Summit League tournament inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center from Nov. 25-27.
The Coyotes captured the 2020 Summit League tournament title with a pair of thrilling five-set wins over Kansas City and Denver inside the Sanford Pentagon in April.
