Yankton rallied from deficits of 3-2 and 7-6 to claim an 8-7 victory over Sioux Falls East in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The game marked the season opener for Yankton. The event was scheduled as a doubleheader, but was shortened to a single game after a rain delay.
Rugby Ryken had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Garrett Nelson and Colton Potts each had a hit and a RBI. Jace McCorkell and Jacob Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Teichroew, who struck out two of the three batters he faced in the top of the seventh, picked up the win in relief. Nelson started, striking out four in the first three innings. Sam Kampshoff struck out six in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Yankton, 1-0, hosts Harrisburg in a doubleheader on Saturday. Start time is 1 p.m.
Youth
Tyndall 13, Black Sox 2
Tyndall used a pair of big innings to claim a 13-2 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The game had been scheduled to be played in Tyndall, but was moved due to rain earlier in the day.
Trent Herrboldt doubled for Tyndall (3-0). Riley Rothschadl, Carter Uecker, Logan Winckler, Nate Hall and Landon Smith each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Bernatow had two hits and Cody Oswald tripled for Yankton. Mac Ryken, Josh Sheldon, Isaiah Schelhaas and Wyatt Holmstrom each had a hit.
Winckler allowed one run over four innings, striking out four, for the victory. Hall struck out four batters over three innings for the long-relief save. Cooper Grotenhuis took the loss in relief of Schelhaas, who struck out three batters in three innings of work.
The Black Sox travel to Wayne today (Friday).
Amateurs
Crofton 4, Scotland 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton’s Ben Hegge tossed a complete game one-hitter as the Bluejays downed Scotland 4-0 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday. The game marked the home opener for the Bluejays.
Lathan Maibaum had two hits and two RBI, and Austin Hegge had a hit and three runs scored for Crofton. Tyler Zimmerman and Seth Wiebelhaus each had a hit and a RBI. James Kaiser added a hit in the victory.
Jac Conrad had the lone Scotland hit.
Hegge struck out five in the victory. Hunter Martin took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
SCOTLAND 000 000 000 — 0
CROFTON 010 100 02X — 4
Legion
Vermillion 9-8, Tabor 4-5
TABOR — Vermillion earned a doubleheader sweep of Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Jack Kratz had a home run, a double and four RBI in a 9-4 Vermillion victory.
Connor Saunders also had two hits for Vermillion. Jacob Chaussee, Drew Thelen and Dylan Thelen each doubled in the victory.
Carter Uecker, Kaleb Kubal, Preston Nedved and Jordan Gall each had a hit for Tabor.
Sammy Ward picked up the win, striking out five. Uecker took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Vermillion won the nightcap 8-5.
Sammy Ward doubled and singled, and Jacob Chaussee had two hits for Vermillion. Drew Thelen, Dylan Thelen and Saunders each had a hit in the victory.
Kubal doubled and singled, driving in three, for Tabor. Nedved and Cole Bares each doubled. Riley Rothschadl, Kozak and Zach Cuka each had a hit in the effort.
Willis Robertson pitched four innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. Cuka took the loss.
Vermillion, 5-1, travels to Tea on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m.
