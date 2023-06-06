WATERTOWN — Andes Central-Dakota Christian golfer Abigail Svatos shot an 82 on the second day of the South Dakota Class B girls’ state golf tournament to finish the two-day event at 171 for a 10th place finish Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes’ Mallory Gant was 29th, scoring 185, while Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan tied for 34th at 190.
Chester won the team championship by five strokes (498) over Bison-Hettinger-Scranton (503).
Bison-Hettinger-Scranton’s Allison Kahler won the individual championship by five strokes (151) over Clark-Willow Lake’s Brynn Roehrich (156).
TOP 15: 1, Allison Kahler, Bison-Hettinger-Scranton 151; 2, Brynn Roehrich, Clark-Willow Lake, 156; T-3, Kaihlyn Anderberg, Miller 158; T-3, Jayce Pugh, Miller 158; 5, Ayla McDonald, Chester 159; 6, Greta Anderson, Bison-Hettinger-Scranton 160; 7, Jadyn McDonald, Chester 162;8, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 163; 9, Kamri Kittleson, Jones County 168; 10, Abigail Svatos, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 171; 11, Berkley Groos, Colman-Egan 172; T-12 Bailey Landmark, Deubrook Area 74; T-012, McCook Central-Montrose 174; T-12, Trinity Palmquist, Howard 174; T-12, Allison Andrews, Deubrook Area 174
OTHER AREA FINISHERS: 29, Mallory Gant, Platte-Geddes 185; T-34, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 190; T-51 Freeman Academy-Marion 201; T-56, Kailen Odens, Scotland-Menno 204; T-66, Lauren Patten, Parker 211; T-70, Evin Foss, Scotland-Menno 213; T-85, Lucy Osterkamp, Alcester-Hudson 225; T-89, GraceLin Bjordal, Centerville 227; T-91, Presley Meyerink, Platte-Geddes, 96, Brooke Pingrey, Centerville 243
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chester 498; 2, Bison-Hettinger-Scranton 503; 3, Miller 514
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.